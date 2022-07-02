Deputies arrest burglary suspect in Hazel Dell

The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service between June 12-18, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, June 12 A fight was reported between a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl near Southwest Walnut Street and Grant Avenue. Responding officers arrived and separated them. Their parents responded and will be following up with school resource officers. A man reported his van was broken into while he stopped...

TIGARD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO