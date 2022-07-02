ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Deputies arrest burglary suspect in Hazel Dell

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a burglary suspect who barricaded himself inside a business on Friday night in Hazel Dell. Just before 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 8700 block...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Youths accused in armed robbery

The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service between June 12-18, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, June 12 A fight was reported between a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl near Southwest Walnut Street and Grant Avenue. Responding officers arrived and separated them. Their parents responded and will be following up with school resource officers. A man reported his van was broken into while he stopped...
TIGARD, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man leaves jail, gets arrested

The Hillsboro Police Department lists calls for service between June 20-25, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 20 A 2006 grey Honda Accord with Washington was stolen in the 2000 block of Northeast Barberry Drive. After being released from jail, a man threw a rock at a person and began putting rocks in the roadway near South First Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street. He was arrested...
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazel Dell, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Hazel Dell, WA
County
Clark County, WA
Clark County, WA
Crime & Safety
mlwa7news.com

Vancouver WA man killed during climbing accident near Leavenworth

A 44-year-old Vancouver, Washington man passedaway during a climbing accident on the Icicle Buttress south of Leavenworth. The man's climbing partner flagged down a USFS Officer who happened to be in the area to report the accident. According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue personnel responded to...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Water fight leads to woman's arrest

The Tualatin Police Department summarizes calls for service from June 21-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, June 21 An employee at Safeway, 17779 S.W. Lower Boones Ferry Road, reported a customer used $350 in counterfeit bills. Officers arrested a man in the 17700 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road for shoplifting. Wednesday, June 22 Two women were cited for criminal mischief and unlawful entry into...
TUALATIN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Houseguest absconds with host's car

The Beaverton Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from June 15-19, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGW

One person in custody following hostage situation in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken into custody following a hostage situation inside a home in Southeast Portland on Monday. No one was injured, according to police. Just after noon, officers responded to a call for a welfare check on someone in the area of Southeast 105th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street, just south of Powell Boulevard.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Multnomah County deputies recover body in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office helped recover a body in the north Portland harbor of the Columbia River.  . The recovery comes more than a week after Kevin McDowell jumped into the water upriver at Lemon Island...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Body Found In North Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Ore. — A body was found in the Columbia River in the North Portland Harbor on Monday. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn the person’s identity. The medical examiner will determine how they died.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Wanted man arrested, drugs seized during traffic stop in Hood River

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - A wanted man was arrested and drugs were seized by police during a traffic stop in Hood River over the weekend. The Hood River Police Department said an officer pulled over a vehicle on Sunday for a minor traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the officer learned the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man also was in possession of a “substantial” amount of methamphetamine and some suspected fentanyl pills, according to police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy