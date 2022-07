The Dallas Mavericks got one of the steals of the 2022 NBA Draft when they traded for Jaden Hardy during draft night. Now, they are making sure they can keep him long term. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs are expected to sign Hardy to a multi-year deal this week. In fact, they could put pen to paper before Dallas starts its Summer League stint in Las Vegas which starts July 7.

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO