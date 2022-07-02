ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Utah police chief ordered to stand trial in assault case

By Nate Carlisle
A judge has said there’s enough evidence for former Wellington police Chief Rory Bradley to stand trial.

FOX 13 INVESTIGATES: Residents offer support to Wellington police chief as council stays quiet

After the June 27 ruling, Bradley pleaded not guilty to the two misdemeanors against him; sexual battery and assault.

Video from December 2020 shows him putting a woman employee in a headlock .

A second video from that day shows Bradley winding up and swatting the employee on the backside.

Bradley lost his job after complaints he sexually harassed the victim and for making false accusations about her and two other women who worked for Wellington.

The judge on Monday also moved the trial out of Carbon County. It will be held in Provo as early as October.

