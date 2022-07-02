ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotton Valley, LA

Cotton Valley explosion victim dies from injuries

By Carolyn Roy
 3 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – One of three men injured in a Cotton Valley propane explosion in early May has died.

Chancey Hawk of Minden was one of three men seriously injured in an explosion at an Aeropres site in Cotton Valley, Louisiana on Monday, May 9, 2022. He died eight weeks later.(Photo via Minden Medical Center/Facebook)

Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport confirms Chancey Hawk of Minden has passed away as a result of injuries suffered in an explosion and flash fire at a Cotton Valley propane distribution site on May 10.

Here’s why victims of severe burns need so much blood

Hawk, along with Reagan Hardaway of Shonagloo, and Daniel Payne of Minden , were all rushed to the burn care center at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where Hardaway remains in critical condition after suffering burns across at least 65% of his body.

Payne has since been released.

The men were working to fill up a propane tank on a truck when the explosion and fire happened.

The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit, which handles hazardous materials and explosives, is investigating.

A fundraiser is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in Minden for the men. Organizers plan to have hamburgers, hot dogs, a bounce house, games, a silent auction, and more at Car Giant across from Walmart at 1380 Homer Run.

