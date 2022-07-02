ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Missing person: 81-year-old man with dementia last seen Friday

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riJyH_0gTAPQaH00

Houston police are asking for the public's help locating a man with dementia who was last seen walking in the 10100 block of Inwood Hollow Ln. on Friday afternoon.

Earl Smith, 81, is described as a Black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, bald with a gray beard and brown eyes.

The 81-year-old, who walks with a cane, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, plaid pajama pants, and black slippers.

If you see Smith, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Boy, 16, hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wound to neck

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 16-year-old boy arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy was taken to a hospital by private vehicle and was then transported to another hospital by Life Flight. He was last reported to be in critical condition.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Houston Police Department
theleadernews.com

Suspect arrested, charged in Northside village shooting

A man has been arrested and accused of fatally shooting another man in the Northside Village area last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Quinnton Allen, 28, has been charged with murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction in connection with the shooting, according to Harris County court records.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

HCSO: Man found shot to death in possible robbery

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot to death and authorities are searching for clues in the killing, believing that he was killed as part of a robbery. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 18100 block of Keith Harrow Boulevard in northwest Houston around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning. They found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, parked in the parking lot of a dry cleaners store.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theleadernews.com

Man dies after Acres Homes car crash

A man who was critically injured in a car crash near Acres Homes after possibly suffering a medical episode earlier last week has died, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending verification by the county’s medical examiner, according to HPD. He died on Tuesday, according to...
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Sheriff’s Office mum on fatal shooting

More than two weeks after a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in Fresno, officials with the office are declining to answer any questions about the incident. Investigators allege that at about 10:15 p.m. June 23, a deputy tried to...
FRESNO, TX
springhappenings.com

Male Tazed, In Custody After Breaking Into Charterwood Home

A male is in custody after breaking into a home in the Charterwood subdivision. Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrived and found forced entry to the home. The deputy found a male inside the home. The male suspect is in custody after being tazed. No threat to public. ——————...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
137K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy