Seby Zavala starting Saturday for White Sox

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is "excited" about Allen Lazard heading into the 2022 NFL season. Rodgers described Lazard as the team's "dirty-work guy" last season, and went on to say that the veteran is getting the opportunity to be the team's WR1. He also added, "I'm not worried about him at all stepping into that role," detailing his confidence in Lazard as an established presence on the team. Time will tell whether or not Lazard can become a true WR1 for fantasy football purposes, but it looks like the team currently plans for him to be the top dog in their wide receiver room heading into the season.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO