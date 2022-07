Warrant: On June 15, at 11:14 a.m., Kenneth Devoe, of North Greenbush, was arrested on an outstanding arrest. warrant stemming from an incident reported on June 13, 2022. In that case, it was reported that Devoe had struck the victim in the head with a closed fist while the victim was engaged in a verbal argument with another person. Devoe was charged with second-degree harassment and was released to return to court at a later date.

