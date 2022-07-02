ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Oxford Prepares for the Annual Freedom Festival on July 4th with All Day Events

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26eMR3_0gTAOuKo00
Calhoun Journal

July 2, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – The Fourth of July events start early in the City of Oxford. Held at the Oxford Lake Park and Oxford Civic Center there are events happening all day on Monday the 4th.  The Around the lake Rambe starts at 8:00 am. *For senior adults – walk and get a ribbon. The parade is at 9:00 am – 8:30 am – Registration and line-up in the baseball parking lot. *If raining, parade will be inside gym at Civic Center. *Children dressed in patriotic costumes may walk or ride in non-motorized vehicles down McCullars Lane. All children must wear a helmet if riding. Official opening ceremonies will be at 9:15 am at Liberty Park (south end of Oxford Civic Center). Petting Zoo is at 9:3 0am Located at the end of Civic Center building close to covered bridge. Tricycle and bicycle races will be at 9:30 am *Bring your own bike. Riders must wear a helmet. A pet show will also be at 9:30 am located beside the swimming pool. The carnival will be 9:45 to 11:30 am and is free. There will also be games and prizes for children. This event will be located inside the Civic Center. Swim races start at 1:00 pm at the Oxford Lake Swimming Pool and admission is $2. The pool is open 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. The fireworks show starts at 9:00 pm at Oxford Lake Park. *Reminder: No drones or personal fireworks allowed.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Art in the Garden in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Join pottery enthusiast and AM&G Educator Maryellyn Hawbaker as you can explore the art of pottery using molds, botanical impressions, and glazes. Create your own unique piece of functional art in this two-part Art in the Garden workshop. Part One includes a demonstration of how to form bowls using molds, a walk through the garden to find the perfect inspiration for your creation, and instruction on applying it to your bowl. l. During part two, you will complete your bowl with the application of glaze and then tour the beautiful gardens surrounding the Longleaf Event Center. Finished pieces will be available to pick up at the Anniston Museum of Natural History’s Visitor Services on Thursday, July 21. These events take place from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. (Part 1 – 7/7/22 and Part 2 – 7/14/22)
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Changers Offers Third Round of Home Repair Grants

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Public Information Officer, Jackson Hodges shared that the Anniston Changers are proud to announce their 3rd Round of grant opportunities from the City of Anniston Fund. Grant applications focus on minor residential property repairs that correct a health or safety hazard and may be up to $2,500.
ANNISTON, AL
Bham Now

Renovations on the Roebuck Castle are starting mid-July [PHOTOS]

If you live in South Roebuck, you’ve probably seen the Roebuck Castle, tucked away at the intersection of Lance Way and Lance Boulevard. If you’re like me, you wondered about the turrets, the backyard pool, the caved-in roof, and thought both “what’s the story” and “shame nobody lives in such a unique house.” That’s about to change. Keep reading for all the details.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Let’s Glow Crazy! Family Dance in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, July 9th the Anniston Museums and Gardens is hosting Let’s Glow Crazy them this summer! Join us Saturday, July 9 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the Longleaf Event Center for a family-fun evening with good food, bad dance moves, crafts, and great memories! Wear your whitest or brightest outfit and accessorize with glow sticks to embrace your inner firefly. When you need a break from dancing, venture outside and explore the gardens alongside the lightning bugs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Oxford, AL
Oxford, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
Calhoun Journal

Wacky Wednesday Coming Up for July

Anniston, AL – Every first and third Wednesday in June and July join the fun of Wacky Wednesday in Zinn Park. The fun will be between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. Join Main Street Anniston and Anniston Parks and Recreation for Wacky Wednesday beginning on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, at 10:30 am in Zinn Park. This FREE event will be held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month in July. They will have a Bounce House, the Something To Do Truck, the Splash Pad will be open, and each week they will host a different educational demonstration. Kona Ice, Called Coffee, and Train Station Cafe will be on site so bring some cash if you would like to purchase some treats.
ANNISTON, AL
southerntorch.com

Fort Payne Welcomes Ordinance Officer

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Fort Payne City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 21. Mayor Brian Baine and the Fort Payne City Council welcomed their new Fort Payne Ordinance Enforcement Officer, David Smith to the job. David Smith comes to Fort...
FORT PAYNE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Choccolocco Kayaking in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Friday July 8, 2022 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm join Choccolocco Creek Watershed at 1506 Boiling Springs Rd, Oxford, AL 36203 for some kayaking fun. Cost $25 for a standard kayak (includes paddle, life jacket, and transportation), $50.00 for tandem kayak (includes paddles, life jackets, and transportation), $10.00 for using your own kayak (includes transportation), $5.00 launch fee (users must arrange own transportation). Group rentals and outings will be available at a later date. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
OXFORD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Swimming Pool#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Fireworks Show#Liberty Park
Calhoun Journal

American Red Cross Blood Drive in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, July 6th you can go to the Anniston Public Library for a blood drive. The drive will be occurring from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and will take place in the Ayers Room. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Overcoming a regrettable Birmingham blunder

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I recently wrote a column about my all-time favorite Birmingham restaurant, Joy Young. Reminiscing is fun so I began my search for my next topic. Then I drove past the Rotary Trail sign in downtown Birmingham and the idea hit...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

One of Cherokee County’s Own Teaching SRO Class in Pennsylvania

Cherokee County’s own Lt. Jordan Kelley recently spent a week of his off-time doing a very special thing for the residents in one Pennsylvania town. Kelley, along with Don Bridges, gave of their time to teach a NASRO Basic SRO Course in the Archibald community. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will host the basic SRO Course locally during the month of August – for information on signing up visit our news site at weisradio.com.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Talladega County Schools update dress code policy

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – The Talladega County School (TCS) system has announced one major change to its dress code policy that will take effect at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. Starting with the first class day on Aug. 9, all TCS students will be allowed to wear...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
AL.com

Waze maps show Birmingham streets closed for World Games

The World Games begin in Birmingham on Thursday and some streets are already being closed across the city, according to reports by users on the crowdsourced traffic site Waze. The street closures began Saturday as planned by a previous announcement from the city. According to the recent reports on Waze, streets are currently closed at these locations in Birmingham:
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

White supremacist graffiti appears in historic Birmingham neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Graffiti promoting a white supremacist organization has appeared in multiple locations in Birmingham, including in Fountain Heights: a historically Jewish, now predominantly Black neighborhood where the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is located. The graffiti promoted the Patriot Front, a white nationalist organization the Southern Poverty Law Center has classified as a […]
Calhoun Journal

Build a Bog Workshop in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, July 7th Longleaf Botanical Gardens will host a Build a Bog Workshop from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Join the Longleaf Botanical Gardens crew to build a bog this summer! They are building three raised bog gardens for visitors of all ages to learn about the bog’s moist environment and the types of plants that thrive in them. Build a Bog with staff and learn how you could create a happy home for pitcher plants and other native bog-thriving plants. Build a Bog Workshop is great for gardeners ages 8 and up and limited to 20 people. The workshop is $10 per person. AM&G members receive a $5 discount. Register today at www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

CROWN Day celebrated in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - July 3 is National CROWN Day, the unofficial holiday that celebrates afro-textured hair. On July 2, the local CROWN Campaign celebrated the day by honoring those making significant strides to end hair discrimination. Seven people were recognized for their efforts, including Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gas prices dropping in Shelby County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some good news for those living in Shelby County is gas prices are dropping. Here in Birmingham gas prices are still around $4.30, while in Shelby County near Alabaster on Highway 119 gas prices have dropped. A local Circle K is showing a new gas price...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Maggie Wright of Roanoke

“Persevere, even when you don’t feel like it, even when circumstances around you make it difficult for you to reach your dreams or your aspirations. Don’t give up what you’re trying to achieve. I’ve had some situations where I had to learn to do that. There were goals that I set for myself, but they did not come when I wanted them to. I had to learn not to give up on my goals, that they would come to pass eventually. My motto is a delay is never a denial. Even though things may be delayed that we’re seeking, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to be denied.” – Maggie Wright of Roanoke.
ROANOKE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Football Day-by-Day

Calhoun County, AL – Here is the day-by-day 2022 high school football schedule for regions with teams in and around Calhoun County; games are grouped by classification Aug. 18 Springville at Etowah St. Clair County at Ashville Aug. 19 Donoho at Weaver Ragland at Vincent Sand Rock at Spring Garden Talladega Co. Cent. at Tarrant Woodland […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sherry Blanton’s – “I Have A Pot Problem” is Back at the Anniston Library

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 at 2pm Sherry Blanton will present “I Have A Pot Problem” at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Sherry enjoys creating beautiful gardens. She is as enthusiastic about the containers as she is about the plants! Learn how satisfying it s to garden in containers! This event is free and open to the public. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy