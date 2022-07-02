Oxford Prepares for the Annual Freedom Festival on July 4th with All Day Events

Calhoun Journal

Local Events

Oxford, AL – The Fourth of July events start early in the City of Oxford. Held at the Oxford Lake Park and Oxford Civic Center there are events happening all day on Monday the 4th. The Around the lake Rambe starts at 8:00 am. *For senior adults – walk and get a ribbon. The parade is at 9:00 am – 8:30 am – Registration and line-up in the baseball parking lot. *If raining, parade will be inside gym at Civic Center. *Children dressed in patriotic costumes may walk or ride in non-motorized vehicles down McCullars Lane. All children must wear a helmet if riding. Official opening ceremonies will be at 9:15 am at Liberty Park (south end of Oxford Civic Center). Petting Zoo is at 9:3 0am Located at the end of Civic Center building close to covered bridge. Tricycle and bicycle races will be at 9:30 am *Bring your own bike. Riders must wear a helmet. A pet show will also be at 9:30 am located beside the swimming pool. The carnival will be 9:45 to 11:30 am and is free. There will also be games and prizes for children. This event will be located inside the Civic Center. Swim races start at 1:00 pm at the Oxford Lake Swimming Pool and admission is $2. The pool is open 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. The fireworks show starts at 9:00 pm at Oxford Lake Park. *Reminder: No drones or personal fireworks allowed.

