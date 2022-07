The Atlanta Braves placed Kenley Jansen on the 15-day IL after the star closer was dealing with an irregular heartbeat. It’s not the first time Jansen has dealt with this issue throughout his career, but it’d been a few years since he’d faced any complications. Despite getting placed on the IL due to his irregular heartbeat, Mark Bowman indicates that Jansen is expecting to return to action for the Braves after the minimum possible stay on the shelf.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO