CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) will be responsible for traffic control following the fireworks show at Smith Lake Park today, July 4, 2022. “After the fireworks display has ended, traffic will be one way for outgoing traffic out of the park and also on County Road 385 and County Road 386,” a release by the CCSO reads. “County Road 385 will be closed to incoming traffic at 8:50 p.m.” No one will be allowed to come into the park after 8:50 p.m. until all outgoing traffic has been cleared. Traffic in the left lane MUST turn left toward Trimble and traffic in the right lane MUST turn right toward Good Hope/Dodge City when turning off County Road 385 on to County Road 813. CCSO will be using the old park entrance road to exit the park as well. “Please use patience when exiting the park,” the release finished. “Thank you.”

