The pieces coming together for a bold, new vision for the lakefront. For the first time — perhaps in the history of Cleveland — there are multiple, coordinated efforts under way between all levels of government, the private sector and the advocacy community to make the Lake Erie waterfront more enjoyable and accessible. These efforts include constructing and relocating roads, creating new lakefront parks, adding paths along the water’s edge, building mixed-use developments, protecting natural habitats and more.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO