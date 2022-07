Euclid’s C.E Orr Ice Arena will be hosting a variety food trucks and music at their Food Truck Feast this summer. “We are excited to host everyone, we are excited for people to come and enjoy,” said Hannah Zavorek, the arena’s manager and program administrator. “This will be a great event for people of all ages and that can help us showcase some of the great restaurants we have in the area and to help usher in summer for the ice arena.”

