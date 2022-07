Food insecurity is a pressing issue in D.C. but there are resources for places that accept EBT, WIC and other food assistance programs as payment. This mobile market serves some of D.C.’s most underserved communities. The mobile market hosts pop-ups and serves fresh produce to residents while also accepting EBT and WIC payments. The program runs from June until November and makes appearances Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at specific locations for each day. If you wish to learn more about Arcadia’s Mobile Market, check out their website.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO