Durbin, Duckworth Announce Funding For Education Programs For Illinois Medical Professionals

woman counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) If you want more cash in your pocket during this time of rising prices, keep reading. The fantastic news is that the state of Connecticut is going to send you up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. This rebate is the result of the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO