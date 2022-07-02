ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Durbin, Duckworth Announce Funding For Education Programs For Illinois Medical Professionals

By AMSF2011
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Illinois medical professionals are receiving two-point-four-million-dollars in funding for education programs. U.S....

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 15

dago
3d ago

they should have elections everyday that's the only time you 2 do anything

Reply(1)
23
Maia
2d ago

so, higher taxes to pay for it. that's how socialism happens...one "freebie" at a time. we are in DEEP, people.

Reply
4
baking baby
3d ago

Durbin is past his prime. Retire please!

Reply(1)
14
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Gov. Pritzker praises teachers

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Teachers earned the praise of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke at the National Education Association’s annual meeting at Chicago’s McCormick Place on Sunday. Pritzker also covered a long list of pro-education measure accomplished during his term in office. Pritzker said that only do […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
wlsam.com

Citadel is leaving Illinois

High-profile businesses are leaving Illinois, but it doesn’t paint a full picture. The CEO of Intersect Illinois Dan Seals explains how Illinois could possibly be a good place to do business in the future on the Steve Cochran Show.
ILLINOIS STATE
labortribune.com

Crowe resigns from Illinois Senate

Rachelle Aud Crowe has resigned from the Illinois Senate, as anticipated following her confirmation as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) had served the 56th District since 2019, until President Joe Biden nominated her for U.S. attorney and the U.S. Senate confirmed her May 17. She had to resign from the state Senate in order to take the position.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Dick Durbin
KMTV 3 News Now

Two Iowa mental health counselors lose their license to practice

A mental health counselor from Fort Dodge has agreed to the indefinite suspension of her license due to allegations of improper conduct with a client. Heather Sayer, who practiced in the Fort Dodge area and now lives in Colorado, was charged by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science with failure to comply with regulations related to “nonprofessional interactions or relationships” with clients.
FORT DODGE, IA
Effingham Radio

IDOI Publishes Auto Insurers’ Data Related To Premiums And Profits During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) released data on auto insurance premiums paid by Illinois consumers to insurance companies before and during the COVID-19 pandemic (January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2021). The data collected from companies included claims and losses. IDOI is pursuing legislation with members of the General Assembly to increase transparency and accountability in its work to regulate insurance companies.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jake Wells

New law gives hundreds of dollars to families

woman counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) If you want more cash in your pocket during this time of rising prices, keep reading. The fantastic news is that the state of Connecticut is going to send you up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. This rebate is the result of the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana DCS Receives Federal Approval For Prevention Funding

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Child Services received approval from the Administration for Children and Families of its Title IV-E Prevention Program Five-Year plan, which allows the state to use federal funding for the first time to deliver prevention services to families with the goal of keeping children safely with their families and out of foster care.
INDIANA STATE
wmay.com

Illinois taxpayers to pay $17.9 million to subsidize electric vehicle purchases

(The Center Square) – The race is on for Illinois consumers looking to get a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate for buying an electric vehicle. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced the start of Illinois’ Electric Vehicle Rebate Program that brings about a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate for consumers who buy an electric car and a $1,500 rebate for electric motorcycles.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ourquadcities.com

Destination Illinois: Wildlife Prairie Park

In Destination: Illinois, join us as we discover must-sees in the Land of Lincoln. This week, we travel a place where you can get close to animals that once roamed freely in Illinois. It’s also a place for a history lesson, disc golf or fishing. Tom McIntyre takes us to Wildlife Prairie Park just outside Peoria.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy