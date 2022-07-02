ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

5K events to impact traffic in Beaufort and HHI

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KdyQ_0gTAKVbb00

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) -5K events in Beaufort and on Hilton Head Island will impact traffic on the morning of July 4.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the towns of Beaufort and Hilton Head Island will each host a Firecracker 5K Run on Monday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5QLs_0gTAKVbb00
    via BPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckR22_0gTAKVbb00
    via BPD

Beaufort Firecracker 5K Run

The Beaufort Firecracker 5K Run will begin at 8 a.m. at Freedom Mall.

The run benefits the Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity and HELP of Beaufort, according to Beaufort Firecracker 5K Run officials.

Runners will trek across the Woods Memorial Bridge to Lady’s Island then down Meridian Road to Youmans Drive before doubling back.

Motorists can expect traffic delays from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hilton Head Firecracker 5K Run

Hilton Head Island will host the 36th annual Hilton Head Firecracker 5K on Monday to kick off the holiday.

The race will start at Jarvis Creek park at 8 a.m.

Participants will run on Jarvis Creek Road, Nature’s Way, and Pembroke Drive to the Indigo Run traffic circle before doubling back.

According to BCSO, runners are instructed to park at the Hilton Head school complex and cross William Hilton Parkway to the race.

Motorists can expect traffic delays from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Beaufort County: US 278 beautification board completes work

Local officials said the Southern Beaufort County Corridor Beautification Board has been disbanded after it completed its plan to improve the look of medians on U.S. 278 in greater Bluffton. Beaufort County said about $868,000 has been spent beautifying areas along the highway since the board was created in 2013.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Salute from the Shore returns Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A patriotic flyover of South Carolina’s coastline returns Monday afternoon. Salute from the Shore features F-16s from McEntire Joint National Guard Base and C-17s from Joint Base Charleston. The flight begins in Cherry Grove at 1 p.m. and travels down the South Carolina coast before...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Septic tank drama may shutter Cottageville restaurant

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A problem with a septic tank may force a small business in Colleton County to close its doors for good. David Stanfield and his wife opened Red Brick Pizza in Cottageville a few years ago. But they may have to close their business after South Carolina’s lead health agency, the Department […]
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

6 highest-rated ice cream shops in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With soaring temperatures expected in the Lowcountry this summer, locals and tourists alike will be on the hunt for a way to cool down. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, nearly three-fourths of all Americans eat ice cream at least once a day. Lucky for us, the Charleston area is bursting […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Government
Beaufort, SC
Government
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston FD hosting free car seat checks at The Joe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire Department will have its car seat check event on Wednesday. The free event will have CFD staff and local first responders conduct courtesy car seat inspections at the Riverdogs stadium. Car seats will be inspected by certified child passenger safety technicians on-site, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - OCRM - Sid Dudley

J-28867.0000 Sid Dudley has applied to SCDHEC-OCRM for permits for 12 individual docks to be located on and adjacent to Battery Creek on Windswept Oak Ln., Beaufort, SC. The docks are for private recreational use. Comments will be received by SCDHEC-OCRM, 1362 McMillan Ave, Ste 400 Charleston, SC 29405 by July 14, 2022. AD# 2010035.
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Towns spend more than $150K on Fourth of July 4 displays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lot of money will go up in flames in a myriad of displays put on by local governments to celebrate the birth of the nation. Some of the most anticipated parties of the year are put on or funded by local governments, including a huge fireworks display at Folly Beach and the massive Fourth of July event in North Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Following lead of women, local men create giving circle

Alert the Marines! There are a few good men on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton. In fact, there are at least 100 of them. 100 Men Who Care Hilton Head Island is a philanthropic organization that began in April 2021. It’s part of the 100 Who Care Alliance, a global organization that has over 650 giving circles, as they call them, worldwide.
BLUFFTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Circle#5k Run#Hhi#Bcso#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Personalized bricks for sale at Goose Creek park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Goose Creek is offering residents a chance to honor military veterans with personalized bricks at John McCants Veterans Park. Each brick will be engraved with up to three lines which can include a name or message. Each line can contain up to 14 characters, including spaces. Bricks are […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Main Road on Johns Island closed Sunday night due to crash

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Johns Island. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a crash on Main Road at Mary Ann Point Road Sunday at 11 p.m. The road was closed following the incident as CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit investigated. Serious injuries were reported. Limited […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Summerville PD: 30ft tree temporarily blocked roads

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) temporarily closed roads after a 30-foot tree fell on Monday. Shortly before 1:45 p.m., SPD shut down Parkwood Drive and Simmons Avenue as crews worked to clear the tree. The road reopened around 2:30 p.m. Editor’s note: This story will...
counton2.com

CCSO: Fatal collision shuts down road in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday responded to a multi-vehicle collision in Ravenel. According to CCSO, the collision happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road. Two vehicles were involved. CCSO said that the crash resulted in serious...
RAVENEL, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Helicopter responds to crash on Henry Brown Blvd.

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened — HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a serious traffic collision on Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard. Police said all lanes on Henry Brown Blvd. at Northpoint Industrial have been closed because of the crash. “We ask that you avoid this area and find an alternate route […]
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy