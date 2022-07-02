5K events to impact traffic in Beaufort and HHI

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) -5K events in Beaufort and on Hilton Head Island will impact traffic on the morning of July 4.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the towns of Beaufort and Hilton Head Island will each host a Firecracker 5K Run on Monday.

Beaufort Firecracker 5K Run

The Beaufort Firecracker 5K Run will begin at 8 a.m. at Freedom Mall.

The run benefits the Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity and HELP of Beaufort, according to Beaufort Firecracker 5K Run officials.

Runners will trek across the Woods Memorial Bridge to Lady’s Island then down Meridian Road to Youmans Drive before doubling back.

Motorists can expect traffic delays from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hilton Head Firecracker 5K Run

Hilton Head Island will host the 36th annual Hilton Head Firecracker 5K on Monday to kick off the holiday.

The race will start at Jarvis Creek park at 8 a.m.

Participants will run on Jarvis Creek Road, Nature’s Way, and Pembroke Drive to the Indigo Run traffic circle before doubling back.

According to BCSO, runners are instructed to park at the Hilton Head school complex and cross William Hilton Parkway to the race.

Motorists can expect traffic delays from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

