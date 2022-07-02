ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

'Terrorist on a mission' kills three officers and police dog in shootout

By Jenny Goldsberry
 3 days ago

A man Kentucky police have called a "terrorist on a mission" killed three officers and a canine and also injured four others in a shootout Thursday.

Lance Storz, 49, barricaded himself in his own home in Prestonburg, Kentucky, with his wife and daughter before police arrived on the scene. Officers intended to fulfill a domestic violence warrant when they arrived at the home. Storz opened fire with his rifle before officers could even make contact with him, according to a police report.

Capt. Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, and K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins were all killed. Four other officers and one civilian were also injured in the shootout. One deputy who took cover under a running patrol vehicle experienced carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt .

“[Storz] was a sheer terrorist. ... He was just a terrorist on a mission,” the sheriff said.

"We have lost a long-time friend and a 39-year veteran of Law Enforcement in Floyd County, Ralph Frasure, who has left so many loved ones," Prestonburg Mayor Les Stapleton wrote in a Facebook post .
The Prestonburg Police Department wrote a similar post in memory of Chaffins, who left behind a wife and daughter.

"You have dedicated your short time on this earth to the service of the citizens of Prestonsburg and the Commonwealth as an EMT, Fire Fighter, and Police Officer," the post read. "You further dedicated yourself to the security of our country as a valiant soldier."

Storz was arraigned Friday on several counts of murder, including murder of a police officer, and assault on a service animal. His bond is $10 million cash, with his next court date being July 11.

