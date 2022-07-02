ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top-100 recruit Tackett Curtis names top 3 schools

By Peter Warren about 7 hours
Many (La.) four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis has trimmed his list down to three schools: Ohio State, USC and Wisconsin.

Curtis took official visits to all three schools during the month of June.

He is the No. 98 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Curtis is the sixth-ranked linebacker in the class after Denton (Texas) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star linebacker Troy Bowles, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen, Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson and Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $118k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The Buckeyes are the current favorite to land Curtis, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, at 73.7%. The Badgers are second 19.1%.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

