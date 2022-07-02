ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

Inmate dies in Tri-Cities jail. Coroner, sheriff’s office investigating

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRLqw_0gTAJ1UV00

A 32-year old inmate at the Franklin County jail died early Friday morning while in custody, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

He was discovered unresponsive in his cell during a routine check, it said.

Deputies started cardiopulmonary resuscitation with the help of jail medical staff until paramedics from the Pasco Fire Department arrived.

Lifesaving measures were extensive, but he could not be revived, according to the sheriff’s office.

The inmate was alone in a jail cell when he died and no foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

Family members were still being notified of the death as of Saturday morning and the inmate’s identity has not been released, said Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office will investigate the cause of death and Sheriff Jim Raymond also has ordered an investigation by detectives in his office. Results of the detectives’ investigation will be sent to the Franklin County prosecutor.

No further information has been released at the request of the inmate’s family, according to the sheriff’s office.

Raymond and jail Commander Stephen Sultemeier said in a statement that family and friends concerned about an inmate’s well being or who notice changes in their behavior or communication that indicate they may need help should not hesitate to contact jail staff.

Two other inmates died at the jail earlier this year and a third inmate died in November. The jail houses an average of about 200 inmates a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H84py_0gTAJ1UV00
A Franklin County Jail inmate has died. He was found alone and unresponsive and could not be revived. File/Tri-City Herald

Comments / 1

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Richland police search for female suspect in shooting

RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:20 p.m. The Richland Police Department has released its investigation information for this shooting, including the suspect's identity. Detectives currently believe 23-year-old Lauren Brooke Rice shot a 45-year-old man with a handgun, who was taken to the hospital by people in his life. His gunshot wound...
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-cities, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Curtis, WA
County
Franklin County, WA
City
Pasco, WA
Franklin County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmate#County Jail#The Pasco Fire Department
nbcrightnow.com

Sunnyside man dies in crash on Fourth of July

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 43-year-old male from Sunnyside died in a single-car crash around 8 p.m. on July 4 on Sheller Road and Ray Road on the edge of Sunnyside. According to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Robert Tucker, driver Jose Carrillo lost control when he was supposedly on his way home.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

4 men hospitalized after a DUI crash outside Prosser (Benton County, WA)

On Sunday, four people suffered injuries following a DUI crash around the Prosser city limits. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place a little before 3 a.m. on I-82 around milepost 82. The early reports showed that a 24-year-old man, from Granger, was heading east on I-82 in a Ford F-150 when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and the truck flipped over.
PROSSER, WA
Nationwide Report

Woman hospitalized after a solo-vehicle crash outside Richland (Richland, WA)

On Monday, a woman suffered injuries following a traffic accident outside Richland. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on SR 240 near milepost 34 near the city limits of Richland at about 8:17 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a 52-year-old woman, from West Richland, was traveling east when her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into an embankment.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man dies while in custody of Franklin County Corrections Center

FRANKLIN CO. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after a man was found dead in a jail cell Friday. The sheriff’s office said the 32-year-old man was found unresponsive during a routine check. Authorities said deputies, along with paramedics from the Pasco Fire Department, tried to revive the man but he was declared dead at the scene.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Single-car crash outside Richland early July 4

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center following a single-car crash near the city limits of Richland around 8:17 a.m. on July 4. The 52-year-old female driver from West Richland was headed east on SR 240 near milepost 34 when she left the roadway and hit an embankment.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Fireworks spark Walla Walla house fire, causing $150,000 in damages

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — What began as a celebratory Fourth of July evening ended with disaster when a Walla Walla home and car caught on fire, accumulating $150,000 in damages. According to a release by the City of Walla Walla, crews from Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to a residence on the 2000-block of Glenn Erin Drive for reports of a possible structure fire just after 11:00 p.m. on July 4, 2022. Initial reports from 9-1-1 callers claimed that the rear side of a garage and a car were on fire, threatening to spread along the side of the house.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
2K+
Followers
172
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy