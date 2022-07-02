Inmate dies in Tri-Cities jail. Coroner, sheriff’s office investigating

A 32-year old inmate at the Franklin County jail died early Friday morning while in custody, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

He was discovered unresponsive in his cell during a routine check, it said.

Deputies started cardiopulmonary resuscitation with the help of jail medical staff until paramedics from the Pasco Fire Department arrived.

Lifesaving measures were extensive, but he could not be revived, according to the sheriff’s office.

The inmate was alone in a jail cell when he died and no foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

Family members were still being notified of the death as of Saturday morning and the inmate’s identity has not been released, said Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office will investigate the cause of death and Sheriff Jim Raymond also has ordered an investigation by detectives in his office. Results of the detectives’ investigation will be sent to the Franklin County prosecutor.

No further information has been released at the request of the inmate’s family, according to the sheriff’s office.

Raymond and jail Commander Stephen Sultemeier said in a statement that family and friends concerned about an inmate’s well being or who notice changes in their behavior or communication that indicate they may need help should not hesitate to contact jail staff.

Two other inmates died at the jail earlier this year and a third inmate died in November. The jail houses an average of about 200 inmates a day.