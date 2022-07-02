Penn State freshmen defenders: Red light, yellow light, green light

Penn State defensive tackle Zane Durant has put on nearly ten pounds since joining the Nittany Lions this winter. The 6-1 defensive tackle will be a factor in the fall. (Thomas Frank Carr: BWI)

At this point, almost all of the Penn State Class of 2023 is on campus in Happy Valley. So it’s an excellent time to take an early look at which players might have the go-ahead to burn their redshirt this fall, which ones are a clear redshirt, and which players fall between those categories. The Penn State staff refers to these players as green light, red light and yellow light players. assessing the true freshmen, not the transfer portal players or Lackawanna transfers. Today we'll start with the defense.