ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State freshmen defenders: Red light, yellow light, green light

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSPXI_0gTAIoUw00
Penn State defensive tackle Zane Durant has put on nearly ten pounds since joining the Nittany Lions this winter. The 6-1 defensive tackle will be a factor in the fall. (Thomas Frank Carr: BWI)

At this point, almost all of the Penn State Class of 2023 is on campus in Happy Valley. So it’s an excellent time to take an early look at which players might have the go-ahead to burn their redshirt this fall, which ones are a clear redshirt, and which players fall between those categories. The Penn State staff refers to these players as green light, red light and yellow light players. assessing the true freshmen, not the transfer portal players or Lackawanna transfers. Today we'll start with the defense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft announces pair of new deputy athletic directors

Patrick Kraft made his first official hires as Penn State’s new athletic director, and he’s bringing some familiar faces with him. Penn State Athletics announced the additions of Vinnie James and Adam Miller as deputy athletic directors Tuesday, both of whom worked with Kraft at Boston College and Temple. Current deputy athletic directors Lynn Holleran and Scott Sidwell will still serve their roles in the administrative department.
PENN, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Penn State lands transfer Smigiel (Germantown Academy) from Marquette

Phillylacrosse.com, posted 7/5/22 – From Press Release. Penn State women’s lacrosse head coach Missy Doherty announced the addition of Elise Smigiel (Germantown Academy) to the program on Tuesday. Smigiel is a 6’0 attack/midfielder who appeared in 17 games and made one start as a true freshman at Marquette...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
Football
State College, PA
College Sports
WTAJ

Fourth of July Colyer Lake Potluck draws community crowds

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Hall community members gathered near Colyer Lake on the Fourth of July to celebrate the holiday. The celebration kicked off at 10 a.m. with over 200 people attending the event. A parade, food, games and music from the Colyer Club Band were just some of the highlights according to […]
CENTRE HALL, PA
WTAJ

Fireworks spark house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 4th of July celebration led to a house fire in Upper Yoder Monday night. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the 400 block of South Clearfield Street. A neighbor was setting off fireworks when the house caught on fire, according to Upper Yoder Fire Chief Tim Reitz. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Light#American Football#College Football#Lackawanna
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg orthopaedic surgeon to provide tips on joint replacement

Lewisburg, Pa. — To help members of the public decide whether joint replacement surgery is right for them, Dr. Kyle Hubler will host a free seminar. The discussion will cover the entire process of joint replacement surgery: what to expect before, during, and after the procedure. There will also be time to ask questions. The seminar will take place on Wednesday, July 13 at 12:30 p.m. at The Cellars at...
LEWISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Police search after PS5, Jordans stolen from Centre County home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary of a Potter Township home where a PlayStation 5 and a pair of Jordans sneakers were taken. The burglary happened on July 3 at around 10:52 p.m. when someone reportedly kicked in the front door at a home on Front Street. The unknown actor […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Brockway’s 56th Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July

BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Brockway is holding their 56th annual old-fashioned Fourth of July with a bustling celebration. The events are held right in town and include a variety of activities from basketball tournaments, free swimming, music, food, races, car shows, and much more. The day’s activities will lead to a parade beginning at 6:00 […]
BROCKWAY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Falls Asleep at Wheel, Slams into Utility Pole

BIG RUN BORO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a Punxsutawney man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a utility pole in Big Run Borough. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 12:58 p.m. on June 30, Chad D. Carlson, 42, of Punxsutawney, fell asleep while operating a 2011 GMC Sierra, along State Route 119, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Osceola Mills celebrates 100th annual Fireman’s Fair

OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa (WTAJ) — The 100th annual Fireman’s Fair is underway and going on all week long in celebration of the Fourth of July. The 100th annual Fireman’s Fair started off Monday at 11:30 a.m. with a parade, but is continuing the fun all week long with a carnival, musical performances, a $10,000 raffle […]
OSCEOLA MILLS, PA
abc23.com

Disabled Veteran and Service Dog Kicked Out

Earlier this year, a Centre County Disabled Veteran filed a Federal Suit claiming a State College area business refused to let his Service Dog into the store. Now, several months later, he’s encountering new frustrations. Video shows Christopher Taylor of Bellefonte with his Service Dog Zeke. Taylor says Zeke...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Lemont Village: A crossroads of history and culture

The Village of Lemont has distinguished itself in historic and cultural character over the years. It has been shaped not only by its geographical location, but by creative and caring Lemonters. The village would certainly not be what it is today without, well, the village. Lemont (le mont, French for...
LEMONT, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
55K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy