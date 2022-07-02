Kentucky makes final three for blue-chip safety Avery Stuart

(Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics)

Quietly, the state of Alabama has become a huge emphasis for Kentucky in the class of 2023. One of the top targets is Avery Stuart. Safeties coach Frank Buffano has the Wildcats firmly in the running as this recruitment comes to a close.

On Saturday, the four-star prospect spoke with On3’s Jeremy Johnson as the recruit has narrowed his list of schools to three before announcing his final destination on July 6. Kentucky is battling Auburn and Florida State down the stretch.

Avery Stuart is the No. 222 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. A top-20 prospect in Alabama is also a top-20 safety recruit in the class.

The Montgomery Alabama Christian Academy product has been to Lexington twice since March highlighted by an official visit to begin the June recruiting period. Buffano has built up a strong relationship with the blue-chipper.

“I got a chance to visit Kentucky and was surprised that they have all that in Kentucky,” Stuart told On3. “Coach Buff always keeps in contact with me. The players love their coaches just as much as the coaches love their players.”

Florida State is currently trending as the favorite in this recruitment as Mike Norvell’s program got the final official visit with Avery Stuart in June before the prospect announced that his commitment will come on July 6. However, there is still time left, and Buffano will be looking to close to record his biggest recruiting win as a member of the Kentucky staff.