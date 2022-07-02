ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Darius Garland, Cavaliers agree to five-year, $193M max extension

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9xnG_0gTAIR9700
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers and point guard Darius Garland have reached an agreement on a five-year rookie-scale extension that will be the largest deal in franchise history, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

It’s a maximum-salary extension that will have a starting salary of at least 25% — and possibly up to 30% — of the 2023-24 cap, agent Rich Paul tells Wojnarowski. Based on the NBA’s latest projections for 2023-24, the deal will be worth at least $192.85M and could be worth as much as $231.42M.

Garland has steadily improved in each of his three NBA seasons. In 2021-22, he established new career highs in PPG (21.7), APG (8.6), RPG (3.3), and FG% (.462) as he helped lead Cleveland to a play-in spot. The 22-year-old made his first All-Star team and was a finalist for the league’s Most Improved Player award.

The Cavaliers made serious strides in 2021-22 behind a core of Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Mobley’s rookie contract covers three more years, while Allen is under contract for the next four seasons, so the franchise now has that core locked up for the foreseeable future.

Garland’s new contract will go into effect as Kevin Love ($28.94M) and Caris LeVert ($18.79M) come off the books in 2023, so the Cavaliers will still have some financial flexibility going forward and aren’t in any immediate danger of becoming a taxpayer.

The exact value of Garland’s extension will depend on where the 2023-24 cap (currently projected at $133M) lands and whether or not he meets the Rose Rule criteria to increase his starting salary to 30% of the cap.

While Garland is reportedly receiving Rose Rule language in his new deal, it may not be as simple as a spot on the All-NBA Third Team increasing his starting salary to 30% of the cap. Teams and players can negotiate different starting salaries based on what specific criteria the player meets. For instance, Garland may need to make the All-NBA First Team or Second Team in order to get the full 30% — we’ll have to wait for more details.

Even if he doesn’t make an All-NBA team next season, Garland is in line for a starting salary of $33.3M on his extension, with subsequent 8% raises. He’ll also join the NBA’s list of designated rookies, which we outlined earlier.

With Garland’s deal done, the Cavaliers figure to shift their focus to a new deal for another guard, Collin Sexton, who is still a restricted free agent.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Magic sign Bol Bol to two-year contract

Bol Bol has agreed to a two-year deal with the Magic, tweets Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel. Orlando traded for Bol in February, but he was still recovering from foot surgery and hasn’t played for the team. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman indicated after the season ended that the team was still interested in the 22-year-old big man and hoped to re-sign him.
ORLANDO, FL
Hoops Rumors

Suns, Damion Lee agree to one-year deal

The Suns have signed Damion Lee to a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Lee will receive a minimum-salary contract, per NBA.com’s official transactions log. Lee, 29, went undrafted out of Louisville in 2016. He made his rookie debut with the Hawks in 2017-18, first signing a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Joe Harris, Seth Curry holding up Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have been in communication regarding a trade centering around Kyrie Irving. A framework for a potential deal has slowly started to emerge over the past day, but both sides are still some ways away. While Irving and Russell Westbrook have obviously been mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Raptors sign Otto Porter Jr. to two-year deal

On the heels of winning a championship with Golden State, free agent forward Otto Porter has agreed to a two-year deal with the Raptors, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, who reports that the second year of Porter’s new contract will be a player option. Porter, 29, averaged...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics re-sign Luke Kornet on two-year deal

The Celtics are re-signing big man Luke Kornet, having agreed to terms with him on a new two-year contract, league sources tell Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Kornet, who will turn 27 later this month, has bounced around the NBA since making his debut in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt. The forward/center has averaged 5.5 PPG and 2.6 RPG in 148 total games (14.3 MPG) for the Knicks, Bulls, Celtics, Cavaliers, and Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Suns sign Josh Okogie to one-year deal

The Phoenix Suns will add free agent Josh Okogie on a one-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 23-year-old shooting guard became unrestricted this week when the Minnesota Timberwolves declined to give him a qualifying offer. He spent his first four NBA seasons in Minnesota after being selected with the 20th pick in the 2018 draft.
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans, Zion Williamson nearing five-year extension

The Pelicans are nearing an agreement on a five-year rookie scale extension for forward Zion Williamson, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). According to Charania, it’ll be a maximum-salary deal that can be worth up to $231M. That indicates it will contain Rose Rule language allowing Williamson to qualify for a starting salary of 30% of the 2023-24 cap instead of 25% if he makes an All-NBA team next season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Collin Sexton
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies, Ja Morant agree to five-year max extension

Morant’s extension will include Rose Rule language allowing him to earn a starting salary worth 30% of the 2023-24 cap instead of 25% if he makes an All-NBA team again next season. Based on the NBA’s latest cap projection of $133M for the 2023-24 season, Morant’s deal would be...
MEMPHIS, TN
Hoops Rumors

Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo agree to two-year, $9.3M deal

Given the Warriors’ cap situation and the numbers reported by Charania, it appears the club will use a portion of its taxpayer mid-level exception to complete the signing. DiVincenzo was a full-time starter on the Bucks team that won a championship in 2020-21, averaging 10.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.1 APG on .420/.379/.718 shooting in 66 games (27.5 MPG) during that regular season. However, a major ankle injury sidelined him for most of the postseason and for a chunk of the ’21-22 campaign.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Restricted Free Agent#Espn#Ppg#Apg#Rpg
Hoops Rumors

Pistons, Kevin Knox agree to two-year, $6M deal

Unrestricted free agent forward Kevin Knox will sign a two-year, $6M deal with the Pistons, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. After being selected by the Knicks with the ninth pick in the 2018 draft out of Kentucky, Knox enjoyed a productive rookie season for a rebuilding 17-65 New York club. He averaged a career-best 12.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.1 APG and 0.6 SPG in a career-most 28.8 MPG, starting in 57 of his 75 healthy games.
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to sign with Lakers

Free agent forward Juan Toscano-Anderson , who just won a championship with the Golden State Warriors, has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Erika Ruiz told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The terms of the contract were not disclosed. As Haynes details, Toscano-Anderson went undrafted out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Jazz's Donovan Mitchell no longer on trade block

Despite recently trading All-Star center Rudy Gobert for a collection of veteran contracts and first-round draft picks in a deal sure to make them worse in the short-term, the Jazz have indicated to inquiring teams that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell may not be available as a trade target, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link via ClutchPoints).
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Danilo Gallinari reportedy headed to Celtics on two-year, $13M deal

Danilo Gallinari plans to sign with the Celtics after the Spurs officially release him, tweets Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. Gallinari will receive a two-year contract worth $13M with a player option on the second season, sources tell Italian basketball writer Davide Chinellato (Twitter link). Boston will use its taxpayer mid-level exception in the deal.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Jazz still looking to move Donovan Mitchell?

In the latest episode of his Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said people around the league still believe Donovan Mitchell will be traded, despite reports that the Jazz plan to retool around the All-Star guard following the Rudy Gobert blockbuster. His ESPN colleague Tim MacMahon agrees. “I don’t...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks to guarantee Frank Ntilikina’s $2M salary

The Mavericks plan to retain Frank Ntilikina past his guarantee date Monday, fully guaranteeing him the $2M in his contract, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein reports. Ntilikina will remain under contract with the team. He appeared in 58 games last season, averaging 4.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 11.8 minutes. Ntilikina continues to intrigue teams because of his defense. Offensively, he hasn’t shot over 40% in any of his five NBA seasons.
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy