Former Duke player Zion Williamson signs $231 million contract extension

By Kathryn Hubbard
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WNCN) — Former Duke University basketball player Zion Williamson is close to signing a five-year rookie max contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williamson, 21, and the team are near a $231 million contract extension agreement, according to The Athletic . With the new deal, Williamson will be with the Pelicans through the 2027-28 season.

In his first and only season at Duke, Williamson was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Athlete of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year.

Williamson was drafted by the Pelicans as the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Since the draft, Williamson has played only 85 games in three seasons due to his injuries.

During the 2019 preseason, Williamson tore his meniscus and made his professional debut three months later.

During the offseason in 2021, Williamson fractured his foot and underwent surgery. He sat out the entire 2021-22 season.

In late May, the Pelicans cleared Williamson to resume playing without restriction following his foot fracture, according to The Atlantic.

