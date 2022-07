The Los Angeles Dodgers got back in the win column on Monday night, but injury concern remains with Chris Taylor after he was removed in the sixth inning. Taylor had previously missed the series finale against the San Diego Padres due to a left foot contusion. “He tried to run the bases there and it just kind of flared up on him. He’s going to get a CT scan and we’ll see where we’re at,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO