Picayune, MS

Picayune School Board of Trustees approves 2022-2023 budget

By Jeremy Pittari
Picayune Item
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicayune School District’s Board of Trustees approved the next fiscal year’s budget during a meeting held Tuesday night. Outgoing Finance Director Lisa Persick said the total assessed valuation within the district has increased, from $186 million in the 2020-2021 fiscal year to $189 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal...

