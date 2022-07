More than 25 individuals were arrested by Santa Clarita law enforcement over the Fourth of July weekend, a third of which were arrested for driving under the influence. Between Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4 during the Fourth of July weekend, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 26 total arrests, a slight increase from last weekend’s 25, according to booking logs.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO