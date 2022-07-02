Mexico man injured in Carthage car crash

FARMINGTON, Maine — A Farmington man was arrested Friday in connection with an April 2017 fire at the Falls General Store. Kurt Searles, 34, was charged with Class A felony arson and Class B felony conspiracy to commit arson, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a release.
Sanford Police are still searching for a family who have been missing for a week. Officers say they're looking for Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen. They were last seen in the Rumford area on Wednesday, June 29. They were expected to return the next day, but friends and family have not heard from them.
RANDOLPH, N.H. (WCAX) - One person was killed in a crash in New Hampshire over the weekend. New Hampshire State Police say on Sunday at about 10 p.m., a pickup truck crashed on Route 2 in Randolph. Investigators say the Chevy pickup drifted off the roadway onto the shoulder and...
HEBRON, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt after a house caught fire in Hebron early Tuesday morning. Fire officials say when they got to the house on Ramsdell Road around 3 a.m., it was in flames. Firefighters from six towns were able to get the fire under control in...
One man was killed Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in central Maine. The Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday night’s crash in Corinna. Page, a Corinna resident, was riding north on Route 7 when his motorcycle...
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Police in Augusta have located five residents who were reported missing last week. Police say Mawj Al Hilfi, 28, Zainab Al Hilfi, 9, Assent Al Hilfi, 8, Mohammed Al Hilfi, 4, Abbes Al Hilfi, 4, are safe, and the family members have been notified. The residents were...
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A head-on crash in Oakland Monday afternoon has injured three people. It happened around noon on High Street near the Kingdom Life Church. It’s not known right now the extent of their injuries or what may have caused the crash. The Morning Sentinel says the...
STANDISH, Maine — Fire officials have been on scene of a fire at an apartment building since close to 4 a.m. Monday morning on Pequawket Trail. Details on the fire remain limited, but officials have confirmed no reported injuries at this time. The structure is located at 1159 Pequawket...
Maine’s highest court upheld an Oxford County man's murder conviction and 50-year sentence. Rondon Athayde of Hartford beat his longtime girlfriend, 41-year-old Ana Cordero, to death while the couple’s children were inside the home in December 2018. According to the Press Herald, Athayde claimed the Oxford County court...
CASCO, Maine — Officials with Naples Fire Department says they have contained a 25-acre forest fire in Jugtown Forest, with the help of roughly a dozen other mutual aid agencies. The privately-owned working forest is north of Sebago Lake, between Naples and Casco, Maine. Crews have been on the...
The first Mainer accused of ripping off the Paycheck Protection Program by tens of thousands of dollars pleaded guilty. According to the Bangor Daily News, 44-year-old Nathan Reardon of Skowhegan pleaded guilty to five counts of bank fraud on Tuesday in Bangor. According to court papers, Reardon obtained a $60,000...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — A 1-year-old boy has died after being found in a plastic tote with water in it, according to authorities. The Clinton Police Department was called to a home on Elwood Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday for a reported drowning. Authorities say another child saw the...
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police are asking for the public’s help locating five missing people. Authorities are looking for 28-year-old Mawj Al Hilfi and four children, ages 4 to 9, all of Augusta. Officials say they responded to Glenridge Drive Friday for a report of suspicious activity, but...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A Guilford woman accused of embezzling nearly a million dollars from her employer has been indicted by a grand jury. 51-year-old Terri Moulton is charged with theft and forgery. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office started investigating in February after the owner of DeWitt Machine & Fabrication...
