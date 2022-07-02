ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, ME

Mexico man injured in Carthage car crash

By WGME
WGME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTHAGE (WGME) -- A Mexico man was injured after the van he was driving ran off the...

wgme.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Sanford Police continue search for missing Maine family

Sanford Police are still searching for a family who have been missing for a week. Officers say they're looking for Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen. They were last seen in the Rumford area on Wednesday, June 29. They were expected to return the next day, but friends and family have not heard from them.
RUMFORD, ME
WCAX

Deadly crash on Route 2 in New Hampshire

RANDOLPH, N.H. (WCAX) - One person was killed in a crash in New Hampshire over the weekend. New Hampshire State Police say on Sunday at about 10 p.m., a pickup truck crashed on Route 2 in Randolph. Investigators say the Chevy pickup drifted off the roadway onto the shoulder and...
RANDOLPH, NH
wabi.tv

No one hurt after house fire in Hebron Tuesday

HEBRON, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt after a house caught fire in Hebron early Tuesday morning. Fire officials say when they got to the house on Ramsdell Road around 3 a.m., it was in flames. Firefighters from six towns were able to get the fire under control in...
HEBRON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumford, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Carthage, ME
City
Mexico, ME
NECN

Motorcyclist Dies In Central Maine Crash

One man was killed Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in central Maine. The Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday night’s crash in Corinna. Page, a Corinna resident, was riding north on Route 7 when his motorcycle...
CORINNA, ME
whdh.com

Motorcyclist dies after striking pickup in central Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — One man was killed Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in central Maine. The Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday night’s crash in Corinna. Page, a Corinna resident, was riding north on...
CORINNA, ME
WGME

Missing Augusta family found safe

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Police in Augusta have located five residents who were reported missing last week. Police say Mawj Al Hilfi, 28, Zainab Al Hilfi, 9, Assent Al Hilfi, 8, Mohammed Al Hilfi, 4, Abbes Al Hilfi, 4, are safe, and the family members have been notified. The residents were...
AUGUSTA, ME
wgan.com

Sanford family missing since June 29, last seen in Rumford

SANFORD (WGME) — Police in Sanford are asking the public’s help in locating a family that was last seen in the Rumford area on Wednesday, June 29. Police say they could possibly be in the Phillips area camping. They were due back on Thursday but friends and family have not heard from them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Med Care#Cmmc
wabi.tv

Three people injured after crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A head-on crash in Oakland Monday afternoon has injured three people. It happened around noon on High Street near the Kingdom Life Church. It’s not known right now the extent of their injuries or what may have caused the crash. The Morning Sentinel says the...
OAKLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
B98.5

Augusta, Maine Police Searching For Possible Missing Family

According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, police are looking for the public's help in locating several members of the Al Hilfi family. The press release explains that, on Friday, July 1st, police responded Glenridge Drive for a report of suspicious activity. However, police now believe they are dealing with a series of missing persons. The missing include a young woman and four children.
AUGUSTA, ME
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Rumford, ME USA

Was found on a rod iron gate at the information booth. I kept looking at it from afar then decided to get out of my vehicle to read the tag. My husband and I and 2 young grandchildren had stopped to eat lunch near the falls.
RUMFORD, ME
WMTW

A dozen agencies have contained a 25-acre forest fire in Naples

CASCO, Maine — Officials with Naples Fire Department says they have contained a 25-acre forest fire in Jugtown Forest, with the help of roughly a dozen other mutual aid agencies. The privately-owned working forest is north of Sebago Lake, between Naples and Casco, Maine. Crews have been on the...
NAPLES, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta Police asking for public’s help locating 5 missing people

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police are asking for the public’s help locating five missing people. Authorities are looking for 28-year-old Mawj Al Hilfi and four children, ages 4 to 9, all of Augusta. Officials say they responded to Glenridge Drive Friday for a report of suspicious activity, but...
wabi.tv

Guilford woman accused of embezzling $900K indicted by grand jury

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A Guilford woman accused of embezzling nearly a million dollars from her employer has been indicted by a grand jury. 51-year-old Terri Moulton is charged with theft and forgery. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office started investigating in February after the owner of DeWitt Machine & Fabrication...
GUILFORD, ME
Q97.9

Maine-Related Sticker Found in Mexico Sparks New Restaurant Debate

No matter where you are, odds are you'll always find yourself coming across something relating to Maine. Whether it's snacking on pie that was made with Maine blueberries, eating a seafood dinner shipped in from New England with Maine lobster, or even sipping on a Moxie -- there's a piece of Maine all over the nation.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy