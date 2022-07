MANCHESTER, NH – For seven consecutive years, Members First Credit Union has sponsored the Friends of the Manchester Mounted Patrol. The Mounted Patrol has been an innovative part of the Manchester Police Department since 1999, patrolling downtown Manchester on horseback and appearing at public events, schools, and parades as an ambassador of the Manchester Police. The unit is funded by the non-profit Friends of The Manchester Mounted Patrol, which relies on donations and sponsorships from organizations like Members First.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 12 HOURS AGO