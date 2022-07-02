Boy, 3, dies after falling off 29th floor of Manhattan building, officials say

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A boy died after falling out of a window on the 29th floor of a building in Manhattan Saturday morning, police said.

The 3-year-old child fell from the building along Third Avenue near East 123rd Street and landed on the fifth-floor scaffolding at around 11 a.m., officials said. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital. He died afterward, according to the NYPD.

Neighbors described their shock to PIX11 News Saturday night.

“They said that a child fell from the 29th floor,” Thelma Rollins said, “and I started crying.”

Another neighbor said she heard screaming from above before the boy’s fall. It sounded like fighting, she added.

“Then all of a sudden, you hear a thump … like a boom!” she continued.

An investigation by police is ongoing. They’re looking into what parents, or caregivers, were doing at the time that the boy fell. As of Sunday morning, police said there does not appear that there any criminality involved.

