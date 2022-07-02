How to pick a perfect watermelon

There is a lot to be said about dreaming of living in a large mansion. I get that for sure, think about a two-story house with about 7 rooms, maybe one filled with a pool table and a couple of old-school pinball machines. Heck, how about an indoor pool? A home theater for big-screen viewing? All of that is great except for one thing, about 99% of us can't make that fantasy a reality. So try and focus on what you can do! We are all lucky to live in North Dakota, why not take advantage of that? Look around and utilize what you got.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO