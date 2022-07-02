Reese McGuire not in Chicago's Saturday lineup

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. McGuire will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Josh Winder and the Twins. Seby Zavala moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 6.5 FanDuel...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will take a break after LaMonte Wade Jr. was chosen as Monday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has recorded a 10.9% barrel rate and...
Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Bregman is being replaced at third base by Aledmys Diaz versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 317 plate appearances this season, Bregman has a .239 batting average with a .755 OPS, 9 home...
New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha is batting seventh in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Canha will man left field after Jeff McNeil was shifted to second base and Luis Guillorme was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Hunter Greene, our models project Canha to score 11.0...
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras will catch for right-hander Ian Anderson on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Andre Pallante and the Cardinals. Travis d'Arnaud moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 11.0 FanDuel...
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Herrera is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. Our models project Herrera for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 7.6...
Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Garica will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Harrison starting at second base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Josh Winder and the Twins. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jake Hager is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Hager is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Hager for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Gabriel Moreno is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moreno is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. Our models project Moreno for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Tapia is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. Our models project Tapia for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Devers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat fourth versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for...
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hernandez will start at second base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Cristopher Sanchez and the Phillies. Yadiel Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hampson is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Julio Urias. Our models project Hampson for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Josh Winder on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the Twins. Ryan Jeffers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.9 FanDuel...
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder will start in left field on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. Alex Verdugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 13.1 FanDuel...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Peterson is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. Our models project Peterson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.9...
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will catch for left-hander Alex Wood on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 8.0 FanDuel points...
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
