ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro police officer rear-ended while helping stranded driver on I-24

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292TW4_0gTACQuI00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police officer is being treated for a concussion after his patrol car was struck in a crash on Interstate 24 early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 at mile marker 59.8 near Hickory Hollow Parkway.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whdPk_0gTACQuI00
    Source: MNPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LGOoA_0gTACQuI00
    Source: MNPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PuI0C_0gTACQuI00
    Source: MNPD

According to Metro police, Officer Darrin Hardin was assisting a stranded motorist when his patrol car was rear-ended by a Jeep.

Officers say the 48-year-old driver of the Jeep has non-life-threatening injuries. Officer Hardin is being treated for a concussion at this time.

It is not known what led to the crash or if the Jeep driver faces any charges at this time.

No other information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
wgnsradio.com

53-Year-old Murfreesboro man hit by thieves who steal his identity

A man in Murfreesboro recently phoned police to detail a fraudulent transaction that took place, after falling victim to identity theft. The 53-year-old victim discovered his identity had been stolen 3-months ago, but is just now realizing the damage it has caused. Most recently, he was able to track down a $20,800 loan that was acquired in his name. The loan was approved by a company called Ready Capitol, according to a Murfreesboro Police report. Before the company could move forward with their own investigation into the loan, the victim had to file a new police report documenting his discovery.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#I 24#Middle Tennessee#Traffic Accident#Jeep#Tn#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRN News 2

Felon found in downtown Nashville oncoming traffic with guns, drugs in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities charged a convicted felon early Tuesday morning after he was reportedly found stopped in oncoming traffic in downtown Nashville. Metro Nashville police documents stated that officers found Cordney Parham, 31, in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the wrong lane on Middleton Street at 10:11 p.m. Officers said he had bloodshot and watery eyes and that he said he “just wanted to go home.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman hospitalized after assault in North Nashville

Police say a woman was hospitalized after a 60-year-old man assaulted her in North Nashville. Woman hospitalized after assault in North Nashville. Newsmaker: Don McLean announces new children’s book. Suspected shooter pre-planned massacre. App helps locate missing kayakers in Clarksville. Busy 4th of July at BNA. Girl killed in...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
carthagecourier.com

Wanted man captured in pursuit

A sheriff’s department K-9 officer captured a wanted suspect following a pursuit which began in Smith County and concluded in Mt. Juliet. Meanwhile, it’s not just dogs who can detect the odor of marijuana with a free air sniff. While following the suspect’s vehicle, traveling on Interstate 40,...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy