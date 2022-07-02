Metro police officer rear-ended while helping stranded driver on I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police officer is being treated for a concussion after his patrol car was struck in a crash on Interstate 24 early Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 at mile marker 59.8 near Hickory Hollow Parkway.
According to Metro police, Officer Darrin Hardin was assisting a stranded motorist when his patrol car was rear-ended by a Jeep.
Officers say the 48-year-old driver of the Jeep has non-life-threatening injuries. Officer Hardin is being treated for a concussion at this time.
It is not known what led to the crash or if the Jeep driver faces any charges at this time.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
