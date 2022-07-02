Man convicted in 2011 home-invasion, rape case sentenced to more than 130 years, DA says

gavel generic sentencing court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man convicted in a Berclair-area home-invasion attack that included six victims plus rape and 22 felony offenses was sentenced Friday to more than 100 years in prison, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Giorgio Lakeith Jennings, 33, was convicted in November on six counts of aggravated rape, five counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of facilitation aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, a release said.

According to the DA’s office, a judge sentenced him to a total of 132 years in prison, including 126 years without the possibility for parole.

In addition, Jennings will be on the Violent Sex Offender Registry for life and will be on Community Supervision for Life.

The incident happened on Jan. 17, 2011, in a home in the 4300 block of Owen Road in northeast Memphis when Jennings and two unidentified men armed with guns forced their way inside.

Three women, ages 21 to 25, were sexually assaulted, a release said. Two male victims, ages 21 and 26, were shot in their right hands and a 25-year-old man was pistol-whipped in the attack, records show.

The suspects stole items that included two video-game systems, various knives, a bow, a spear, and several medieval-type swords.

According to a release, Jennings was identified as a suspect by DNA and by some of the stolen property which was found in the bedroom of his home.

An arrest warrant was issued for him in 2014 but Jennings wasn’t arrested until three years later in St. Louis where he was in jail for another crime.

Jennings also has a sexual assault case pending in Las Vegas, the release said.

John Doe warrants have been issued for the unidentified suspects in the case based on DNA evidence.

