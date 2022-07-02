ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Female TikToker Leaves Gym-Goers in Shock After Deadlifting 120-kilogram (264.5-Lb) for 6 Reps

By Doug Murray
 3 days ago
Alice Elizabeth, a female TikToker known for her workout videos, is accustomed to turning heads while she trains at the gym. In a recent video shared to social media, Elizabeth smoked a massive deadlift of 120-kilogram (264.55-Lb) for six reps, causing a group of men to drop their jaws at the...

SAYIT
2d ago

You know what’s equally impressive? My 72 year old female neighbor with a bad back running down 19 flights of stairs in 9 minutes during a fire alarm in our high rise residential building.

FitnessVolt.com

Larry Wheels Shows Off Huge Back After Deadlifting 300-kg (661-lb) For 72 Reps

After Larry Wheels deadlifted 771 pounds (321.2 kilograms) for 27 repetitions in one training session, it was obvious that he was relying on volume to improve his numbers. Larry has now upped to a whole new level, as he pulled mind-blowing 72 repetitions with 300-kg (661-lb) in his recent training session. This workout was just a part of his currently ongoing preparation for 2022 Middle East’s Strongest Man, which will take place on Aug. 27-28, in Dubai.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Full-Body Resistance Band Workout for Home Exercisers

Developing and then maintaining muscle mass takes a lot of time and effort. It doesn’t matter if you are a wannabe bodybuilder or just want to look good naked, you’ll need to commit to training regularly and consistently. Sadly, missing more than a couple of workouts can quickly...
WORKOUTS
Our mission is to educate and inform you about the latest in professional bodybuilding, fitness and sports related content. We believe you should have the best information at your fingertips to help you reach your fitness goals and to stay up to date on everything happening in the bodybuilding, fitness and strength sports community. “Bodybuilding, Bodybuilding Events, IFBB & NPC Shows, Workouts, Nutrition, Powerlifting, Strongman, CrossFit, and MMA. We have everything you need in one place.” Here at FitnessVolt, we believe in doing what makes you the best version of yourself possible, which is why we offer so much diversity for everyone to explore and benefit from. If you have questions about a topic we haven’t covered… well, don’t be shy because we value your curiosity.

 https://fitnessvolt.com/

