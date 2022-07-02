Jackson water distributions for July 2

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Saturday, July 2.

The giveaway will start at 1:00 p.m. at Triumph the Church & Kingdom at the intersection of North Flag Chapel Road and Queen Marie Lane. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run until the supplies are gone.

Potable water is available for neighbors at any of the city’s fire stations.

