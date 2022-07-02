Jackson water distributions for July 2
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Saturday, July 2.MSDH imposes boil water notice on Jackson due to high turbidity levels
The giveaway will start at 1:00 p.m. at Triumph the Church & Kingdom at the intersection of North Flag Chapel Road and Queen Marie Lane. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run until the supplies are gone.
Potable water is available for neighbors at any of the city’s fire stations.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0