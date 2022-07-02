ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon County’s Children’s Services Council Debates Millage Rate

By Lynsey Kirk
Tallahassee Reports
Tallahassee Reports
 3 days ago

During the recent Children’s Services Council (CSC) of Leon County meeting on June 16th, many citizens voiced concerns regarding next year’s millage rate. Due the recent increases in inflation, citizens suggested keeping the current millage rate or even reducing it.

“You need to think about what’s going on in the lives of the people who have to pay this tax. If you’ve been to the gas station or the grocery store recently, you know that inflation is really eating up everybody’s income,” said Emily Fritz, who opposed the tax when it was on the ballot in 2020.

Last year, the council approved a property tax rate of 0.375%, meaning Leon County’s residents paid $37.50 per $100,000 in taxable property value. The tax generated approximately $7 million in revenue for the CSC.

The maximum tax the CSC is allowed to levy is 0.5.

Treasurer Paul Mitchell recommended that the council reduce the millage rate to accommodate the rising property values. If the council agreed to Mitchell’s suggestion, the millage rate would lower from .375 to .343.

However, not all members agreed with the treasurer. Liza McFadden and Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna had the same idea to keep the millage rate the same. McFadden said she wanted to remain consistent with taxpayers. At the same time, Hanna argued to keep it the same and is against an increase.

The millage rate will officially be set at a future meeting.

At their previous meeting, the CSC allocated funds to priority groups for summer programs. However, some in the community criticized the council stating the first funding cycle by the CSC didn’t look good.

Cecka Green, the council’s executive director, said the funding was approved to close gaps during the summer and expand existing programs. She also said the allocations are projected to impact 13,000 youth and families.

TR has requested the anticipated number of children each organization will impact directly, the story will be updated when the information is available.

The first funding cycle by the CSC allocated approximately $1.6 million for more than 50 summer programs.

The top five most significant allocations are listed below with the organization’s stated goals.

The Young Engineers Tallahassee received $180,038. Their listed mission is to bring STEM resources to communities lacking access and those with learning disabilities—specifically, grades K-8 in zip codes: 32301, 32303, 32304, 32305, and 32310.

The Mount Olive Affordable Housing and Community Development received $150,000. Their mission is raise the health standards, economic, educational, and social levels of the substantially unemployed residents of the community or those whose income is below federal poverty guidelines.

The Leon County Schools’ 21st Century Community Learning
received $139,004. The free programs sponsored by this organization provides opportunities during afterschool and summer hours for academic enrichment, including providing tutorial services, particularly for students who attend low-performing schools.

The Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Inc. received $122,709. Second Harvest’s immediate overall goal is to increase targeted food distribution and food cost savings for food-insecure North Floridians. The Summer 2022 Child Nutrition Programming will provide interactive education sheets for various age groups and “Mommy and Me” recipe cards to encourage nutrition-based activities.

The Divine Healthcare Consulting, LLC received $101,737 to reduce the negative stigmas associated with mental illness by empowering, educating, and providing mental health wellness. The group will provide high-quality, low-cost mental health counseling to underserved Black and Indigenous communities and people of color.

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Property Appraiser: Leon County real estate value soars by 9.3%

Akin Akinyemi says t’s the largest increase in over a decade. Florida’s capital city, like the rest of the state, is witnessing a surge in real estate values that could eventually result in residents paying more in property taxes depending on what actions local governments take in the next few months.
LEON COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida judge backs state on ending unemployment payments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Leon County circuit judge has backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in a dispute about a decision last year to shut off federal unemployment money for jobless Floridians. Judge Layne Smith issued a ruling Thursday rejecting arguments that the state improperly ended participation in June 2021...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

LCS Meeting Briefs June 28th, 2022

Listed below are notes from the June 28the, Leon County School Board meeting.___The Leon County School Board heard from over 40 parents, teachers, and student speakers regarding the heavily debated LGBTQ+ guide. After the discussion by the Board, the LGBTQ+ guide was approved in a 4-0 vote. However, slight adjustments were made by the Board […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
WCTV

City of Tallahassee makes adjustments to trash pickup schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents who typically receive trash pickup service on Monday will need to place their bins by the curb on Monday night instead. The City of Tallahassee is changing their pickup schedule due to the 4th of July holiday on Monday. As for the rest of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wqcs.org

Seven Appointed to the Commission for Independent Education

Tallahassee - Friday July 1, 2022: Governor DeSantis has appointed the following seven persons to the Commission for Independent Education:. Mildred Coyne, PhD - Coyne, of Cocoa, is a Senior Vice President of Broward College. She is the Founder and Co-Chair of the Florida College System’s Council of Workforce Education, a board member of CareerSource Broward, and a member of the National Association of Community Colleges. Coyne earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from Point Park University and her master’s degree in higher education administration and doctorate in higher education leadership from Capella University.
FLORIDA STATE
wfsu.org

Gadsden County sees a deadly spike in fentanyl overdoses

Gadsden County saw a spike in fentanyl overdoses during the holiday weekend, including 6 deaths. The U-S Drug Enforcement Administration posted a statement to social media Saturday about a suspected mass fentanyl-poisoning event in Gadsden County. The DEA issued a warning in April about mass overdose events happening around the...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millage#Affordable Housing#Child Nutrition#Poverty#Csc#Leon County Schools
Tallahassee Reports

City & County Provide Preview of 2023 Budgets

The Tallahassee City Commission and the Leon County Commission recently held budget workshops related to the 2023 budget process. The workshops are designed to inform elected officials and the public about local government finances and to seek input related to the challenges and opportunities based on the projected revenues and expenses for the upcoming year. […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Eager Road temporarily closed for repairs

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Utilities Department will be replacing a water service line on Eager Road causing a temporary road closure. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, a water service line replacement will require Eager Road to be temporarily closed. Motorists are urged to drive with safety in mind while following traffic warnings.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Copeland Museum temporarily closed for expansion

VALDOSTA – VSU’s Copeland African American Museum will soon undergo renovation and expansion, and will remain closed to visitors until the project is completed. The Copeland African American Museum at Valdosta State University will soon undergo renovation and expansion, an effort to bolster its steadfast promise to preserve and uplift the stories of African American history. The museum will remain closed to visitors until the project is completed.
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Housing
WCTV

St. George Island fireworks show draws hundreds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people brought in for the Fourth of July celebrations on Monday at St. George Island. The large crowd brought in thousands of dollars to local restaurants and bars with the fireworks show scheduled for around 9 p.m. Nicolas Hutchins was one of hundreds of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

International business set to come to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgia continues to grow with an international company making Thomasville its headquarters. Ecrimesa is a family-owned business from Spain that has been selling metal parts since 1954. Shelley Zorn, a Thomasville economic developer, said the business will benefit the area with new job openings. “Ecrimesa will...
THOMASVILLE, GA
CNBC

Rent prices are starting to cool down: The 5 cities with the most significant decreases

Summer is a notoriously busy moving season — and high rent prices often reflect that. But prices seem to be cooling a little compared to the last 12 months overall. Median rent prices for one-bedroom apartments are only up 0.5% month over month, and prices for two-bedrooms are down 2.9% as of June, according to the National Rent Report for June 2022 from Zumper, a hub for people to find houses, apartments, rooms and condos for rent.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU professor closely following warrant discovery in Emmett Till case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - His brutal killing shocked the country and helped launch the Civil Rights movement. Now, nearly seventy years after Emmett Till was lynched in rural Mississippi, researchers struck gold. They found an unserved arrest warrant that they hope could lead to long-lost justice. For those who have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee, FL
306
Followers
159
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

TallahasseeReports.com is a news website that publishes watchdog reports on local & state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://www.tallahasseereports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy