Two women were carjacked in the 1400 block of North Derbigny Street (map) in Treme at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Just after getting into their vehicle, they heard a loud knock on the window and turned to find man with a gun. They got out and the man took the the vehicle — a 2017 grey Honda Accord Sport with the Louisiana license plate 313DRT — and drove away, according to police.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO