Members of the Weisbrod Hospital Auxiliary meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 11:00 a.m. for lunch and a meeting at JJ's Restaurant in the south dining room. We welcome new members. Our main goal each year is to host the annual Holliday Bazaar the Saturday before Thanksgiving to earn money to fund projects to make life more pleasant around the Extended Care Unit and the hospital.

EADS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO