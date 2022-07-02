ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy July Birthday Macaroni KID Columbia Kids!

Cover picture for the articleHere at Macaroni KID Columbia-Ellicott City-Western Howard and Breezy Willow Farm,...

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Animals Treated To Edible Fourth Of July Celebration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo’s chimpanzees, miniature donkeys, pigs, and other animals celebrated the Fourth of July ahead of the fireworks, according to zoo staff. Maryland Zoo Goats, alpaca, and black-tailed prairie dogs were given a Fourth of July treat too. Zookeepers surprised the animals with red, white, and blue boxes filled with their favorite foods, staff said. The holiday treat is part of what the animal caretakers at the zoo refer to as “enrichment activities,” which are designed to keep the animals mentally and physically fit, according to zoo staff. Caretakers typically engage the animals in activities that allow them to demonstrate behavior associated with their species, staff said. Presenting the animals with the opportunity to exercise control or choice over their environment is good for their well-being, according to zoo staff.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

‘The Life and Hats of Milliner Mae Reeves: A Conversation with Her Daughter, Donna Limerick’ to be Presented by Montgomery History on Tuesday, July 5

One of the many extraordinary exhibits in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is Mae’s Millinery Shop. Lifted nearly complete from its original home in Philadelphia, it is now recognized as a historical treasure. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, “The Life and Hats of Milliner Mae Reeves” will be featured in a free online presentation from Montgomery History.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
macaronikid.com

Food Truck Friday

The Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company welcomes fan-favorite food trucks and live entertainment Friday, July 8, 2022.
SHREWSBURY, PA
whatsupmag.com

Always in the Family: An Interview with the Cohens

It has always been a dream of the Cohen family to own an ice cream shop. They bought the Annapolis Ice Cream Company, located downtown on Main Street, several years ago and kept the name. But they didn’t have plans to stop there. The Cohens expanded and rebranded more stores—in West Annapolis, Edgewater, and beyond as Always Ice Cream Company.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
macaronikid.com

67th Annual Blueberry Festival

Come and enjoy the bounty of blueberries at the annual Hollabaughs Bros Blueberry Festival July 9 & 10! The festival will feature live music by country singer/songwriter Austin Rife on Saturday & The Willys duo will be playing acoustic rock on Sunday. Other activities include:. - Wagon rides. - Samples...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
thezebra.org

Why You Should Talk to Your Dog

Alexandria, VA – My pup Georgie and I were happily walking through Founder’s Park when something mysterious stopped him in his tracks: a flying kite. His body language – lowered head, ready-to-flee crouch – telegraphed: “What the heck is that?” It was time for me to pull out my fancy new dog trainer trick to get him through this moment, so I said, “Georgie, it’s okay! It’s just a bird.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Jarrettsville, MD USA

I found this heart in a grove of birch trees on the edge of athletic fields near our home. Three days earlier our beloved 14 year old dog had suddenly died, and both my wife and I were heartbroken. He was everything you could hope for in a dog— loyal, loving, smart, funny, handsome. Anyway, as I walked around these fields thinking of all the happy times he had spent there, I saw something out of the corner of my eye hanging from a birch branch. I almost ignored it as I thought it was just an old Covid mask caught in a tree, but something told me to have a closer look, and then I realized it was a heart— a beautiful quilted heart. My wife and I are truly grateful to the kind stranger who placed the heart in that tree— it couldn’t have found us at a more opportune moment.
JARRETTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Willow
mocoshow.com

Giant Food Expected to Open Later This Summer at Former ShopRite Location in the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store is expected to open this summer, as construction has progressed and is now nearly complete.
CALVERTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Updated on Flip’d by IHOP in Downtown Silver Spring

In April 2021, we let you know that IHOP’s new concept, Flip’d by IHOP, would be taking over the old Asian Bistro Cafe location at 8537 Georgia Avenue between Panera and Red Lobster, according to the PetersonCos website. Asian Bistro Cafe closed about 6 years ago and the space has remained vacant ever since.
SILVER SPRING, MD
wypr.org

Lyric's "Dream Big" Contest reveals hope, vision in Baltimore's youth

We turn now to the 2022 Dream Big Contest, a competition inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s ”I Have a Dream Speech.” Students from Baltimore City and Baltimore County grades 5-12 were asked to submit poems, essays and videos describing their dreams for themselves and for their communities. The contest, now in its fifth year, is sponsored by Lyric Baltimore’s Education Foundation.
BALTIMORE, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: July 4th Fireworks

Havre de Grace’s Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks (July 3, 2022) Celebrate independence with us with a fabulous free concert by the Maryland Military Band at Concord Point Park. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Food and drink available for purchase. Bring your own chairs or blankets. Best view of the fireworks starting about 9:30 p.m.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
hyattsvillewire.com

Four Eateries on Route 1 Make List of Best Tacos in D.C.

Four eateries on the Route 1 corridor made a new list of the best tacos in the greater D.C. area. A recent Washington Post story included tacos made by Taqueria La Placita in Edmonston, La Michoacana in Brentwood and Taqueria Habanero and Tacos a la Madre in College Park. Cueritos...
BRENTWOOD, MD
baltimorestyle.com

Cherry Hill Celebrates Resilience and History on the 4th of July

After 2 years of uncertainty in the pandemic, big summer festivals are finally making a comeback. Cherry Hill’s 6th annual Arts & Music Waterfront Festival is one local, culturally-relevant community gathering that might have slipped under the radar in Baltimore. It will take place in Middle Branch Park on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Woonsocket Call

The Detail Guys MD Mentions The Do’s And Don’ts Of Mulch

Edgewood, MD, 3rd July 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Mulch is an important part of any landscaping project – it can help to control weeds, conserve moisture, and add aesthetic appeal to your yard. However, there are a few things a person needs to keep in mind when using mulch. Mulch when applied the wrong way can actually do more harm than good to the landscaping. Therefore, it is advisable that a person understand the do’s and don’ts of mulch before using it in their yard, and The Details Guys MD has mentioned what to do and not to do when applying mulch to a landscape.
EDGEWOOD, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Star-Spangled Spectacular returned to Baltimore on Sunday. Roughly 4,600 people gathered at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County to listen to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and watch some fireworks. Some people brought their own food for dinner while others are buying meals from a variety of food trucks. “I come out to Oregon Ridge every fourth,” Tamara Lewis of Windsor Mill said. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday, see the BSO, and see the fireworks at the end. I started coming out here when I was in high school with my now-fiancé. We enjoyed it...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

9276 Cherry Ln Unit 86

Lovely 2 BR Condo in Laurel - Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Condo in Laurel! Cozy foyer, that opens into spacious dining area and separate living area with wood flooring that leads to the backyard. The updated kitchen has the updated kitchen with updated appliances, storage closet, and ample counter space. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and two spacious full bathrooms as well!
LAUREL, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 2 Mayor of Ocean City joins us at Harrison’s Inlet to discuss love of Baltimore and White Marlin Open

History of Ocean City and Inlet crab cakes at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. On Day 2 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor spent a sunny day in Ocean City at Harrison’s at The Inlet chatting with Mayor Rick Meehan. Lots of Baltimore roots and discussion of the past, present and future of our favorite beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD

