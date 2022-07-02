ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area public meetings for the week of July 3, 2022

By Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

Wednesday

Planning and Zoning Commission

2:45 p.m.: City Hall, Council Chambers, 601 S Buchanan St.

Work session to review items and receive update on on previous cases forwarded to City Council for approval, followed by regular meeting at 3 p.m. Consider the following plat/s: Tascocita Unit No. 6, a suburban subdivision to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of the remaining portion of Lot 1, Block 4, Tascocita Unit No. 2, and a unplatted tract of land, in Section 46, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey, Potter County. Vicinity: Loop 335 and RM 1061 (Boys Ranch Road); applicant: Craig Cooper for Long range, LLC.

Consider the following rezoning/s: a 8.29 acre tract of unplatted land, in Section 191, Block 2, A.B.&M. Survey, Potter County, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public ways, to change from Agricultural District to Residential District 3. Vicinity: West Hastings Avenue and Broadway Drive. Applicant: Tommy Nielson for Nielson Communities. Rezoning of Lots 10 and 11, Block 11, Lawrence Park Addition Unit No. 4, an addition to the City of Amarillo, in Section 227, Block 2, A.B.&M. Survey, Potter and Randall County, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public ways, to change from Office District 2 to Neighborhood Service District. Vicinity: Southwest 28th Avenue and Paramount Boulevard. Applicant: Charles Leard for CPL-BLL Holdings. Discuss items for future agendas.

Highland Park ISD

5:30 p.m.: Highland Park Administration Building, 15300 Amarillo Blvd. E.

Special meeting: invocation, business items, fund balance assignments, consideration and action on an amendment to the 2021-22 budget for the purchase of property at Loop 335 and NE 24th Avenue; personnel.

Thursday

Condemnation Appeals Commission

4 p.m.: City Hall, Council Chambers, 601 S Buchanan St.

Resolution – calling a public hearing to determine whether certain conditions described

herein constitute a Public Nuisance at the locations stated: This resolution sets the date and time for Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. to determine whether certain conditions of the properties located at 410 NE 6th Ave., 3809 SE 10th Ave., 1945 NW 20th Ave., and 505 N Madison St. constitute dangerous structures and/or a public nuisance, and whether to order the removal of such. Consider ordering the removal of substandard structures located at 4613 Meadowlark Dr.; consider ordering the removal of substandard structures located at 510 SW 2nd Ave. (previously heard and tabled April 7).

