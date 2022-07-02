ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazareth, PA

Nazareth goes red-white-and-kazoo for annual parade (PHOTOS)

By Kurt Bresswein
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Nazareth kicked off the celebration of Independence Day weekend Saturday with the 2022 Kazoo Parade. Scores turned out in red-white-and-blue for the bring-your-own-kazoo march set to the...

