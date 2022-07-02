ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland Sentinel All-Area Softball Team

By Will Kennedy, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUks4_0gTA5zFF00

Alexa Brott

SCHOOL: Zeeland West

POSITION: Pitcher/Center field

HONORS: All-conference, all-district

COACH’S VIEW: "Alexa was great for us on the mound this year. It has been fun watching her confidence and strength grow. She leads by example and works extremely hard on her game. We look forward to her leadership going into her junior year." -Scott Sliva.

Katie Carlson

SCHOOL: Zeeland East

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Infield/pitcher

HONORS: All-conference, all-district, all-region, all-state honorable mention

COACH’S VIEW: "Katie is truly one of the top softball players in the state both defensively and offensively as her all-state Honorable mention indicates. She is also a true leader on the field and in the classroom. She is the true definition of a student-athlete. Next year as a senior she will be a force to be reckoned with." - Ken Jipping

Riley Gruppen

SCHOOL: Zeeland East

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Pitcher/infield

HONORS: Zeeland East single-season singles record holder

COACH’S VIEW: "Riley is one of those players whose level of play is matched by her energy level on the field. She provides the spark to get the team energized. Riley has a high softball IQ and is an invaluable asset to the team and can be counted on to perform under pressure and is a true team player." - Ken Jipping

Ali Holman

SCHOOL: Zeeland East

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Infield

HONORS: All-conference, all-district

COACH’S VIEW: "Ali is one of if not the best instinctual player both offensively and defensively. As our SS Ali seems to have the ability of anticipating what the batter is going to do in order to position herself defensively to make the play. Her base running instincts are truly untouchable and she generates runs with her speed. She will do well at Lansing Community College next season."- Ken Jipping

Emily Kragt

SCHOOL: Zeeland West

GRADE: Freshman

POSITION: Infielder

HONORS: All-conference

COACH’S VIEW: "Emily did a fantastic job stepping into the varsity level this season as a freshman. We were so impressed with her confidence at the plate and her attitude towards the game. She has the ability to put the ball in play when needed. Her batting average with runners in scoring position was .518. She had a great season and we look forward to seeing her grow." -Scott Sliva.

Alyssa Morgan

SCHOOL: Hamilton

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Infield

HONORS: All-conference, all-district, all-region

COACH’S VIEW: "Alyssa posted another quality season and played at an elite level. She hit .450 and her speed was clear with 12 doubles and 18 stolen bases. Her defensive ability at first base was also nothing short of masterful with a .994 fielding percentage. She is a very intelligent player who makes the right move at the exact right time every time. She was also a great leader that helped our younger players make the transition to varsity softball," - Mark Behnke

Tiernan Nykamp

SCHOOL: Hamilton

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Infield

HONORS: All-conference

COACH’S VIEW: "Tiernan’s senior season was a product of two things…her ability and her work ethic. She showed power at the plate and produced runs in key moments of big games. She is relentless in her preparation and was a huge factor in our season’s success. She did not commit an error in league play and played her best in our biggest games. She’s a gamer with elite preparation." - Mark Behnke

Taylor Oosterink

SCHOOL: Hamilton

GRADE: Freshman

POSITION: Catcher

HONORS: All-conference, all-district

COACH’S VIEW: "Taylor put together a season unlike any other catcher in the area. First, her first task in high school softball was to catch pitches from the best pitcher in the area. Second, she hit .447 and served as a second leadoff hitter from the five-spot in the order. She runs bases at a premier level and can morph her offensive game to both ways that we like to play. " - Mark Behnke

Lani Salinas

SCHOOL: West Ottawa

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Catcher

HONORS: All-conference honorable mention, all-district

COACH’S VIEW: "Lani is an incredibly strong leader on and off the field. She was our only senior this past season and a player that every girl looked up to. She was our four-hitter most of the season and by far our most consistent player at the plate and on the field all season. She was always the one telling the girls we could do it and encouraging the girls even in our toughest games. The program is really going to miss her next year,"- Nikki Walworth

Raya VanderZwaag

SCHOOL: Hamilton

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outfield

HONORS: All-conference, all-district, all-region

COACH’S VIEW: "Raya performed at an elite level this season while being more focused on her teammates than herself. She has an infectious positive attitude that you can hear when you watch her play. She hit .436 while playing in the OK-Blue and a very competitive schedule around the state. She was a major run producer for us while hitting the most triples I’ve seen this season (10). She is one of West Michigan’s best and her leadership is something that only enhances the season she had. She is a heck of a player."

Hanna Walker

SCHOOL: Saugatuck

POSITION: Infield

HONORS: All-conference

COACH’S VIEW: "She is one of the best hitters Saugatuck has ever had. She was an RBI machine. Most importantly, she is a terrific young lady," - Wayne Lubben

Taylor Zwagerman

SCHOOL: Zeeland West

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Infield

HONORS: All-conference

COACH’S VIEW: "We are so proud of Taylor's leadership that she has provided the Dux over the past four years. She has experienced tremendous personal growth that showed on the field, at the plate, and off the field with her team. This season she worked extremely hard at the plate and provided many key hits during the final stretch. We wish her well at Cornerstone next year and will miss her," -Scott Sliva.

SECOND TEAM

Emily Brands, Zeeland West

Kenzie Brothers, Saugatuck

Ashley Duff, Holland

Reese Gruppen, Zeeland East

Ella Hathaway, Zeeland East

Kyra Kleinheksel, Hamilton

Jaiden Lee, Zeeland East

Emme Meyering, Zeeland East

Ava Prielipp, Hamilton

Rebekah Stillwell, Holland

Kianna Vork, Hamilton

Megan Williams, Hamilton

—Contact Assistant Sports Editor Will Kennedy at Will.Kennedy@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @ByWillKennedy and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.

Comments / 0

 

