Michigan Wolverines baseball hires Tracy Smith as head coach: 'The standards are set high'

Michigan baseball has found its next head coach.

The Wolverines have hired former Arizona State coach Tracy Smith to helm the program, U-M athletics confirmed Sunday.

Smith replaces Erik Bakich , who became head coach at Clemson on June 15 after nine seasons in Ann Arbor.

"My family and I are proud to join the University of Michigan family, and this storied Michigan baseball program," Smith said in a press release. "Having competed on the field against the likes of Barry Larkin, Jim Abbott, Casey Close and many others, I am aware of the tremendous talent and tradition of this program."

ASU relieved Smith of his duties following the 2021 season, after he compiled a 201-155 record across six seasons. His career head coaching record is 805-612-1 and he has developed 90 MLB draft picks, including seven first-rounders.

Former Sun Devils star and current Detroit Tigers rookie first baseman Spencer Torkelson is among Smith's pupils.

"Succinctly put, Tracy is one of the best collegiate baseball minds in the country," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in the release. "He is a tireless recruiter who can evaluate, project, and develop talent at the highest level of this sport."

Smith began his coaching career in 1991 at Miami-Middleton. He spent 1993-94 as an assistant at his alma mater, Miami (Ohio). He was then an assistant at Indiana from 1995-96.

Smith returned to Miami in 1997 and was head coach until 2005, twice leading the RedHawks to an NCAA regional. Smith accepted the Indiana head job in 2006 and took the Hoosiers to the 2013 College World Series, and two additional NCAA Regionals.

Smith was hired by ASU ahead of the 2015 season and coached the Sun Devils to four NCAA Regional appearances.

Michigan went 34-28 (12-12 Big Ten) last season and made the NCAA tournament after winning the Big Ten tournament. The Wolverines' season ended with consecutive losses to Louisville in the Cardinals' NCAA Regional, but they'll be looking to return to the postseason next year under Smith.

"The standards in the Big Ten Conference and at the University of Michigan are set high," Smith said, "And I am honored to lead our next group of champions."

D1Baseball's Kendall Rodgers first reported the news Saturday.

