ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Wolverines baseball hires Tracy Smith as head coach: 'The standards are set high'

By Mason Young, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Michigan baseball has found its next head coach.

The Wolverines have hired former Arizona State coach Tracy Smith to helm the program, U-M athletics confirmed Sunday.

Smith replaces Erik Bakich , who became head coach at Clemson on June 15 after nine seasons in Ann Arbor.

"My family and I are proud to join the University of Michigan family, and this storied Michigan baseball program," Smith said in a press release. "Having competed on the field against the likes of Barry Larkin, Jim Abbott, Casey Close and many others, I am aware of the tremendous talent and tradition of this program."

ASU relieved Smith of his duties following the 2021 season, after he compiled a 201-155 record across six seasons. His career head coaching record is 805-612-1 and he has developed 90 MLB draft picks, including seven first-rounders.

Former Sun Devils star and current Detroit Tigers rookie first baseman Spencer Torkelson is among Smith's pupils.

"Succinctly put, Tracy is one of the best collegiate baseball minds in the country," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in the release. "He is a tireless recruiter who can evaluate, project, and develop talent at the highest level of this sport."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXQnh_0gTA36IJ00

Smith began his coaching career in 1991 at Miami-Middleton. He spent 1993-94 as an assistant at his alma mater, Miami (Ohio). He was then an assistant at Indiana from 1995-96.

Smith returned to Miami in 1997 and was head coach until 2005, twice leading the RedHawks to an NCAA regional. Smith accepted the Indiana head job in 2006 and took the Hoosiers to the 2013 College World Series, and two additional NCAA Regionals.

Smith was hired by ASU ahead of the 2015 season and coached the Sun Devils to four NCAA Regional appearances.

Michigan went 34-28 (12-12 Big Ten) last season and made the NCAA tournament after winning the Big Ten tournament. The Wolverines' season ended with consecutive losses to Louisville in the Cardinals' NCAA Regional, but they'll be looking to return to the postseason next year under Smith.

"The standards in the Big Ten Conference and at the University of Michigan are set high," Smith said, "And I am honored to lead our next group of champions."

D1Baseball's Kendall Rodgers first reported the news Saturday.

Contact Mason Young: MEYoung@freepress.com Follow him on Twitter: @Mason_Young_0

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Wolverines baseball hires Tracy Smith as head coach: 'The standards are set high'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football lands 2023 four-star OL Amir Herring over Missouri, Nebraska

Some late recruiting fireworks just went off for Michigan football. Amir Herring, a four-star offensive lineman from West Bloomfield in the class of 2023, committed to the Wolverines over Nebraska, Missouri and Boston College on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder is ranked as the fourth-best prospect in Michigan and the No. 13 overall interior offensive lineman nationally in 247 Sports' composite rankings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Detroit King 5-star QB Dante Moore to announce commitment on Friday

Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore will announce his commitment on Friday. The announcement will happen at Detroit King at noon and will be carried live on ESPN's SportsCenter. Moore has not named finalists, but Oregon leads on his 247Sports Crystal Ball with Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Michigan and LSU...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Cyclists pedal into Michigan during cross-country bike ride: Why they're doing it

Cyclists from across the country pedaled their way into Michigan on Tuesday after an 80-mile ride from Williamston, near Lansing, as part of a nationwide trek. The Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure Seaside to Sebago bike trail kicked off in Seaside, Oregon. The 15 cyclists are traveling a total of 3,900 miles to Sebago, Maine, on a 10-week bicycle adventure.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Petty Cash to open Thursday on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

Detroit's Avenue of Fashion is bustling and becoming quite the avenue of restaurants, with another eatery opening this week amid the areas growing culinary scene. New spot Petty Cash will open Thursday on Livernois in the Green Acres neighborhood area. Its menu is described as "soulful upscale and approachable" according to a news release announcing...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Ohio State
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Detroit, MI
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warde Manuel
Person
Barry Larkin
Person
Erik Bakich
The Detroit Free Press

Illegal dumping continues in Detroit: How it happens and what's being done to fight it

About 700 tons — about the same weight as 20 humpback whales — of illegally dumped materials are collected in Detroit each week. That’s been a typical weekly haul for the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) for about the last seven years, said Doug Collins, DWP superintendent. The department gathers glass bottles, tires, construction materials, yard waste, appliances, lots of tires — as many as 1,000 a week — and more from vacant lots and properties across the city.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#College Baseball#Arizona State#U M#Clemson#Michigan Baseball Coach#Detroit Tigers
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Fireworks Display Went Way Wrong

We’re heading into Fourth of July weekend, and I’m guessing you’re going to see, and hear, some fireworks this weekend. What’s funny is that when I was a kid, I was terrified of fireworks. As in, if my family knew fireworks were going to happen somewhere, they would do everything they could to make sure we didn’t somehow, by mistake, show up. Kids love fireworks, but I was apparently a strange kid, because, yes, I did not.
DUNDEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
NCAA
MetroTimes

Everyone we saw at the Twerk x Tequila event at Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Twerk x Tequila returned to Detroit as it made its way across the country, from New Orleans to New York to Chicago. Previously held at El Club, founder Lauren McGrier's event, hosted on Saturday at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, is a celebration of women's empowerment and the spiritual history of twerking itself. Hundreds gathered as MC and rapper Lana LaDonna hosted the party with music provided by DJ Killa Squid, DJ Muva Mars, and Venus x FlyyTrap.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy