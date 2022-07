Hello All ~ Happy July. I can’t believe we are more than half way through 2022. I also can’t believe nine full years have passed since I became your Town Clerk. I have to say . . . time sure does fly when you are having fun!!! I am definitely having fun and absolutely love being your Town Clerk. Thank you for another exciting, interesting, challenging, and informative year!

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO