ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Animal Show Traveling for Multiple Shows in Anniston and Oxford

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFtCK_0gT9z4ak00
Calhoun Journal

July 2, 2022

Local Events

Anniston and Oxford, AL – The Anniston Museum Animal Show will be presented at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County on Thursday, July 7th at 10:00 am. Get to know some of the animals who call the museum home! Learn about their habitats, their personalities and more! On July 8th the show will also be presented at the Oxford Alabama Public Library at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. Join the libraries and the Anniston Museum of Natural History as they continue celebrating the Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” at both locations.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Art in the Garden in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Join pottery enthusiast and AM&G Educator Maryellyn Hawbaker as you can explore the art of pottery using molds, botanical impressions, and glazes. Create your own unique piece of functional art in this two-part Art in the Garden workshop. Part One includes a demonstration of how to form bowls using molds, a walk through the garden to find the perfect inspiration for your creation, and instruction on applying it to your bowl. l. During part two, you will complete your bowl with the application of glaze and then tour the beautiful gardens surrounding the Longleaf Event Center. Finished pieces will be available to pick up at the Anniston Museum of Natural History’s Visitor Services on Thursday, July 21. These events take place from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. (Part 1 – 7/7/22 and Part 2 – 7/14/22)
ANNISTON, AL
wtvy.com

WATCH LIVE: Thunder on the Mountain

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the Birmingham area’s biggest fireworks shows is back for 2022. Thunder on the Mountain will return Monday, July 4, 2022, live at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News. Mike Dubberly and Janice Rogers will host the show. The sky show will once again...
Bham Now

Renovations on the Roebuck Castle are starting mid-July [PHOTOS]

If you live in South Roebuck, you’ve probably seen the Roebuck Castle, tucked away at the intersection of Lance Way and Lance Boulevard. If you’re like me, you wondered about the turrets, the backyard pool, the caved-in roof, and thought both “what’s the story” and “shame nobody lives in such a unique house.” That’s about to change. Keep reading for all the details.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Choccolocco Kayaking in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Friday July 8, 2022 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm join Choccolocco Creek Watershed at 1506 Boiling Springs Rd, Oxford, AL 36203 for some kayaking fun. Cost $25 for a standard kayak (includes paddle, life jacket, and transportation), $50.00 for tandem kayak (includes paddles, life jackets, and transportation), $10.00 for using your own kayak (includes transportation), $5.00 launch fee (users must arrange own transportation). Group rentals and outings will be available at a later date. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
OXFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Anniston, AL
Pets & Animals
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Local
Alabama Entertainment
County
Calhoun County, AL
Anniston, AL
Lifestyle
Anniston, AL
Entertainment
City
Oxford, AL
Calhoun Journal

Discovering the Library of Things at the Public Library of Anniston

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, July 6th at 2:00 pm will be a chance to discover all the valuable assets available in the Library of Things collection! Learn how to navigate the catalog and find the perfect thing you’re searching for. Learn the check out process, and how easy it is to use this amazing resource! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Let’s Glow Crazy! Family Dance in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, July 9th the Anniston Museums and Gardens is hosting Let’s Glow Crazy them this summer! Join us Saturday, July 9 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the Longleaf Event Center for a family-fun evening with good food, bad dance moves, crafts, and great memories! Wear your whitest or brightest outfit and accessorize with glow sticks to embrace your inner firefly. When you need a break from dancing, venture outside and explore the gardens alongside the lightning bugs.
thecitymenus.com

Guthrie’s Construction Wrapping Up in Roanoke, Alabama

2022 went off with a bang in Roanoke, Alabama, just outside The City Menus’ coverage area. Guthrie’s started construction on a new chicken finger restaurant on Hwy 431 near McDonald’s. The company released a statement recently with plans to add 15-20 restaurants across their portfolio. Guthrie’s just opened their latest location in Lanett, Alabama, at 2315 Broad Street adjacent to I-85. Another Guthrie’s will soon start construction in Peachtree City just north of Aberdeen Parkway off Highway 74.
ROANOKE, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | As World Games open, ignore the CAVE people

The planning is done, and on Thursday at Protective Stadium, the 2022 World Games will officially open. More than 3,600 athletes representing more than 100 nations will be in Birmingham and other locations in the area for this 10-day mini-Olympics. This is a huge accomplishment for Birmingham and area leaders, and that mustn’t be overlooked.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Local Events Anniston#The Public Library Of#Learn#Homesubscribe
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Maggie Wright of Roanoke

“Persevere, even when you don’t feel like it, even when circumstances around you make it difficult for you to reach your dreams or your aspirations. Don’t give up what you’re trying to achieve. I’ve had some situations where I had to learn to do that. There were goals that I set for myself, but they did not come when I wanted them to. I had to learn not to give up on my goals, that they would come to pass eventually. My motto is a delay is never a denial. Even though things may be delayed that we’re seeking, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to be denied.” – Maggie Wright of Roanoke.
ROANOKE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
wbrc.com

Gas prices dropping in Shelby County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some good news for those living in Shelby County is gas prices are dropping. Here in Birmingham gas prices are still around $4.30, while in Shelby County near Alabaster on Highway 119 gas prices have dropped. A local Circle K is showing a new gas price...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Waze maps show Birmingham streets closed for World Games

The World Games begin in Birmingham on Thursday and some streets are already being closed across the city, according to reports by users on the crowdsourced traffic site Waze. The street closures began Saturday as planned by a previous announcement from the city. According to the recent reports on Waze, streets are currently closed at these locations in Birmingham:
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

White supremacist graffiti appears in historic Birmingham neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Graffiti promoting a white supremacist organization has appeared in multiple locations in Birmingham, including in Fountain Heights: a historically Jewish, now predominantly Black neighborhood where the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is located. The graffiti promoted the Patriot Front, a white nationalist organization the Southern Poverty Law Center has classified as a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Build a Bog Workshop in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, July 7th Longleaf Botanical Gardens will host a Build a Bog Workshop from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Join the Longleaf Botanical Gardens crew to build a bog this summer! They are building three raised bog gardens for visitors of all ages to learn about the bog’s moist environment and the types of plants that thrive in them. Build a Bog with staff and learn how you could create a happy home for pitcher plants and other native bog-thriving plants. Build a Bog Workshop is great for gardeners ages 8 and up and limited to 20 people. The workshop is $10 per person. AM&G members receive a $5 discount. Register today at www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

WATCH: Beth Holloway discusses the importance of safe overseas travel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Anytime Americans are involved with laws and customs outside of the United States, the protection of America laws don’t apply. Beth Holloway has firsthand experience. In 2005, her daughter, Natalee, disappeared while on a graduation trip in Aruba. She was never found, although she and others believe that she was killed. In 2012, an Alabama judge declared her legally dead.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
southernhomemagazine.com

Happily, Ever After on Lake Logan Martin

Once upon a time, Rod McSweeney happened upon a rare empty lot while fishing on Lake Logan Martin. Situated on a private peninsula, it was untouched and overgrown, but its raw beauty and potential captivated the Trussville resident and his wife, Robin. The couple, who was approaching retirement at the time, dreamt of spending their next chapter surrounded by the tranquil waters and joyous laughter of their children and grandchildren, and vowed that that very spot is where their dream would come true. It took several months to convince the landowner to sell and two years to design and build, but both Rod and Robin agree that their legacy home was worth waiting for.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
sylacauganews.com

Talladega County Schools update dress code policy

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – The Talladega County School (TCS) system has announced one major change to its dress code policy that will take effect at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. Starting with the first class day on Aug. 9, all TCS students will be allowed to wear...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy