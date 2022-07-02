Animal Show Traveling for Multiple Shows in Anniston and Oxford

Calhoun Journal

July 2, 2022

Local Events

Anniston and Oxford, AL – The Anniston Museum Animal Show will be presented at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County on Thursday, July 7th at 10:00 am. Get to know some of the animals who call the museum home! Learn about their habitats, their personalities and more! On July 8th the show will also be presented at the Oxford Alabama Public Library at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. Join the libraries and the Anniston Museum of Natural History as they continue celebrating the Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” at both locations.

