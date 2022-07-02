VIDEO: Surface Ophthalmics updates dry eye, post-cataract pain and inflammation candidates

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. In this Healio Video Perspective, Michelle Senchyna, PhD, vice president of clinical development and medical affairs at Aerie, discusses progress in clinical trials for its dry eye candidate AR-15512.
IRVINE, Calif. — Scientists have discovered the molecular signal which triggers potent hair growth in both men and women. The discovery of this signaling molecule, SCUBE3, may finally put an end to baldness and hair loss conditions such as alopecia. Researchers from the University of California-Irvine say dermal papilla...
The Home in Laguna Beach is one of the world’s finest oceanfront estates features a circular drive, park-like grounds and a spacious courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 32 N La Senda Dr, Laguna Beach, California; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Andy Stavros (Phone: 949-290-0139) & Joshua Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Laguna Beach.
Health officials are worried that July 4th celebrations will increase the spread of coronavirus. The concerns come as case numbers remain high and more patients end up in the hospital. “I’m very worried about anytime there is a holiday where people are going to gather,” said Dr. Angelique Campen of...
The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals stood at 227 heading into the Fourth of July holiday, up 15 from a day earlier, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care as of Saturday was 30, down from 32 a day earlier.
In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
Orange County’s hospitals have more than 200 patients with COVID-19 with the number in intensive care also rising, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased went from 213 on Tuesday to 230 on Wednesday and down to 212 on...
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday July 3 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- On this Taco Tuesday, Localish LA took us to "Taco Chico" in Tustin, a new taqueria offering suadero tacos. Suadero taco are made from a thin cut of beef from the brisket (breast of the cow) that's quickly growing in popularity among SoCal's taco scene. "The...
It was the summer of 2016. The presidential election was months away but the fever pitch of divisiveness and overt anti-immigrant racism from the Donald Trump campaign was in full swing. In my conservative hometown of Huntington Beach, California, MAGA flags flew high and Trump banners festooned million-dollar houses. Going back home to visit felt dreadful.
The Fourth of July kicked off with a bang on Sunday, as crowds gathered for the annual Big Bang on the Bay fireworks show in Long Beach.
Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday July 5 2022. Huntington Beach Surf City Nights is Tuesday’s in 2022. Surf City Nights features a Farmers Market and a Live Music Street Fair in Downtown Huntington Beach at 5:00pm-9:00pm. Surf City Nights is a Huntington Beach Free Family Friendly Event. Important...
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Following weeks of inspections, Los Angeles...
Burbank, Los Angeles County, CA: Residents of a community in the city of Burbank worked together to try and stop the spread of flames on a hillside brush fire that was ignited by fireworks. Around 5:10 p.m. Monday, July 4, the Los Angeles City Fire Department alongside Burbank Fire Department...
Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival is ongoing on Sunday July 3 2022. Laguna Beaches Sawdust Art Festival’s 56th Annual Summer Festival 2022 is daily thru Sunday August 28 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival!. Friday June 24...
The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one of the most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows. The Festival of Arts presents over 100 of Orange County’s finest artists. The Festival of Arts is July 5 2022...
Costa Mesa is a fun and energetic city and the perfect place to call home. The city holds many of Orange County’s best-kept secrets, from the endless supply of shopping and dining options to the world-class boating and fishing at the marina or simply exploring a vast array of parks and trails. With a population of 111,918 as of the 2020 United States Census, Costa Mesa is the 26th largest city in California.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was red, white and boom across Southern California on the Fourth of July. AIR7 HD was over the region Monday night as fireworks lit up the night sky while people celebrated the holiday. From Long Beach to Pasadena, people enjoyed sanctioned fireworks shows hosted by...
New isn’t always better. Sometimes old-school is best. There’s no shortage of great burgers spots in Los Angeles. It feels like a new restaurant opens every week. Many burger restaurants try to do things differently to stand out. Sometimes that results in a truly great restaurant. Other times, it bombs, and the restaurant quietly goes out of business.
