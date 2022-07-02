VIDEO: Surface Ophthalmics updates dry eye, post-cataract pain and inflammation candidates

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO