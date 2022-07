Cantwell: “It’s too much concentration of power, not enough transparency, and not enough policemen on the beat”. SEATTLE, WA – Today,U.S.Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA-8) were joined by local pharmacists, industry stakeholders, and others affected by skyrocketing costs of medications in Seattle for a roundtable discussion...