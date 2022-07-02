ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guided Canoe Tour at Old Woman Creek

Explore the Old Woman Creek estuary by canoe or kayak! Enjoy a leisurely...

Trails of Summer - Dillon

Join us as we continue our summer Sunday hiking series. Meet at the Marina parking lot for an approximately 3-mile moderate hike exploring our Blue Horse Trail. Wear sturdy footwear and bring water/snacks. *Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Recreation programs and activities can be inherently...
Old Man's Cave Hike - Hocking Hills

Join the Naturalist for a fun 1-mile hike to Old Man's Cave. Learn about the local geology and history of the area. Meet the Naturalist in front of the Old Man’s Cave Visitor Center. *Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Recreation programs and activities can...
Kids Fishing - Burr Oak

Meet the naturalist at the boat ramp near the lodge for an introduction to fishing. Poles and bait provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Recreation programs and activities can be inherently dangerous. Participants accept and acknowledge that any injury or property damage that occurs during a program or activity is not the responsibility of ODNR or its naturalist educators.
