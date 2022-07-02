Tree I.D. - Lake Alma

Join us as we continue our summer Sunday hiking series. Meet at the Marina parking lot for an approximately 3-mile moderate hike exploring our Blue Horse Trail. Wear sturdy footwear and bring water/snacks. *Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Recreation programs and activities can be inherently...
Meet the naturalist at the boat ramp near the lodge for an introduction to fishing. Poles and bait provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Recreation programs and activities can be inherently dangerous. Participants accept and acknowledge that any injury or property damage that occurs during a program or activity is not the responsibility of ODNR or its naturalist educators.
Comments / 0