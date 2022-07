BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of officers and loved ones lined the halls of UAB Hospital in Birmingham Thursday afternoon to honor slain Bibb County, Alabama Sheriff's Deputy Brad Johnson, who died Thursday one day after being shot in the line of duty. Johnson, who was an organ donor, was moved through the hospital to the Legacy of Hope donation site after being taken off life support. Watch the emotional video of his 'Honor Walk' that was shared by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office above.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO