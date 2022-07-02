ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your thoughts on and ranking of each X Factor series?

By crispyduck1234
 3 days ago

2004- an OKish start but didn’t really seem to find its own identity yet- was essentially just a more aggressive version of Pop Idol. 2005- Now this series was brilliant! Live show lineup fantastic; judges had really found their dynamic worked and I think Kate’s presenting was much better here than...

Neighbours Finale Ratings

What ratings do you think Neighbours can achieve in the UK for the finale, when everything is counted in i think it could be between 1.5 and 2 million, do you think it will be lower? I would love if it could reach 2 million. I tuned in for the...
Should soaps do occasional introduction shows?

I've read different posts recently from people saying they would be interested in starting to watch a different soap, or returning to one after years away, but the fact that they don't know the characters or the history is putting them off doing this. I'm currently in this category with EastEnders, and other than googling each character once I find out their names, which I can't really be bothered to do very often, it does take a long time to work out who is who and how they are all connected, and what their history is. Do you think soaps would benefit from occasional shows which spell this out, and give a summary of the history of the show, say once or twice a year? If the latest one was always there on catch-up would it encourage more people who were interested in starting or returning to do actually do so. Or would it have the opposite effect and would some others not bother watching regularly and just visit the catch up to see what has been happening in the last few months?
Why everyone quit Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent, as the name suggests, has showcased talent from the mundane to the extraordinary from all over the country since its debut in 2007. The ITV show has produced stars such as Paul Potts, Susan Boyle, and Diversity, and although it may not be as popular as it once was, it remains a British TV staple.
Secret She Keeps Season 2

Surprised to see that this is getting a second season and apparently will be screened on the BBC. All episodes are scheduled to premier on Paramount Plus (presumably Australia) on 12th July. The reason I am surprised is that this seemed to be a totally self-contained story and came to...
British TV spinoffs

With the news that Death in Paradise is getting a spin-off, it got me thinking that they have a rather chequered history. Both the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures were hits with their target audiences. But then you get the likes of The First of the Summer Wine which are quickly forgotten. Are spin-offs worth it?
EE: not liking this iteration of Sam Mitchell

I was so happy they asked Kim medcalf back as Sam - I always preferred her over Danniella Westbrook. But, for me, the writing is really off. Sam was always selfish, ditzy and unreliable. But she wouldn’t have put other people’s families and children in mortal danger. I don’t like the Sam/Sharon/kat plot - it’s boring, unlike their characters and I don’t buy Sam being hell bent on running the bar at any cost. The Mitchell thing was always ‘faaamily’ and she’s selling hers down the river. They should have based more of her return on making amends with Ricky and rejuvenating her existing ties with the other characters on the square. Also we have no explanation of what she’s been up to in the past few years.
Coronation Street - Tim

I have been watching series 1 of Silent Witness c1997 and actor Joe Duttine (Tim) was in one Episode, some brilliant acting going on there showing what he is capable of doing rather than the bumbling actor he is in Coronation Street - do the producers know his potential. I'm...
Which soap faces the most nervy end of year?

Which soap faces the nerviest Autumn and Winter as we approach the height of the summer?. I say all are contenders... Hollyoaks: Ratings and show quality is abysmal. It surely can't be long away from the axe in it's current state. I don't watch the show anymore but it always seems to be Warren kills, Sienna goes on her monthly crazy tirade, nonsense affair and a random stunt to top it all of, rinse and repeat with the quality getting worse each time.
Thor: Love and Thunder changed Gorr's design due to Harry Potter

A few days away from Thor: Love and Thunder hitting our cinemas, director Taika Waititi has weighed in on why villain Gorr looks a little different than he does in the comics. The reason for such a transformation can be found, according to Waititi, in Gorr's resemblance to Harry Potter's main antagonist Voldemort, played by Ralph Fiennes in the film franchise.
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer shares promising update on series reboot

Frasier legend Kelsey Grammer has given a promising update for fans about the upcoming reboot. The series originally ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, and the revival is set to stream on Paramount+. Appearing virtually on CBS's The Talk, Grammer revealed that the cast look set to begin...
EastEnders references Grant Mitchell in emotional Sharon and Phil scenes

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has referenced Grant Mitchell during emotional scenes for Sharon and Phil. The Easter egg aired in Tuesday's (July 5) episode, where Sharon was trying to convince Phil not to give up while locked behind bars. While it looked like Phil might have some backup in Panesar...
If You Were Davide, How Would You Be Towards Ekin-Su?

I don't blame him for not trusting her after what she did and how she behaved, first moving onto Jay then Charlie in the way she did. She now seems to be as good as saying "try and put what I did behind you, give me another chance on a clean slate, you can trust me now, I just wanted to make sure I got/picked the right guy and I just wanna be loved, a lot more than 30 seconds this time too"!
EE - Best week of Episodes in years! Absolutely brilliant

Absolutely brilliant. So so good. Great dynamics. Some incredible twists and hilarious moments with Felix’s arrival. The new wine bar is modern and cosy and just what the show needs moving forward. The cast is the best it’s been for years. This is the shake up so many...
Nice little Dr Who References in McDonald & Dodds

Paul McGann plays the fictional F1 company proprietor whose protege gets bumped off. Naoko Mori (Torchwood) plays would-be Japanese investor in his company- says to McGann's character when she walks into his building "It's smaller on the inside". 😁. Same ep also features Louise Jameson as an antique dealer whose...
Do you like watching EastEnders as a weekly boxset?

I've liked watching EastEnders all in one go. Do you think they should keep the weekly boxset permanently?. Get it all watched in one go. Skip the intro too which is good. no, it ruins the whole genre imo, soaps are not meant to be binge watched. No and that's...
Kenny Everett on the new That's TV channel!

Wow! This is a wonderful edition! Great to see him do his stuff - so animated, camp and OTT! (Admittedly the Captain Kremmen now looks a tad clichéd though). A chance to see all those bygone music artists too!. I looked at the day's programme schedule - went rapidly...
‘Night Sky’ Canceled By Prime Video After One Season

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s Prime Video is not proceeding with a second season of its sci-fi series Night Sky, starring Oscar winners Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons. The news comes a months and a half after all eight Season 1 episodes of the drama, co-produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, were released May 20. Launching to largely positive reviews, the series did not make a significant viewership impact while carrying sizable costs tied to its sci-fi content. But regardless of the cancellation, Night Sky already has secured its place in TV history. Prime Video, in conjunction...
Emmerdale danger ahead for Liv's mum Sandra - but what is she hiding?

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has hinted at danger ahead and secrets as Liv Flaherty's mother Sandra returns to the soap. Sandra was recently confirmed to be coming back to the Dales, and in new scenes set to air next week, Liv is left angered when her mother admits that she owes four grand to a man named Terry.
